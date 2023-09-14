The new Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe is the perfect iOS 17 StandBy Mode companion

With Apple's iOS 17 set to be released on September 18 one of the features we expect people to get a real kick out of is StandBy Mode. The feature turns the iPhone into a bedside alarm clock or countertop smart display, but you're going to want a MagSafe stand to get the most out of it. Like this new Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe, for example.

The Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe is the latest in a line of accessories designed for charging Apple's devices and it's set to be the perfect StandBy Mode companion. It'll wirelessly and magnetically charge your iPhone 12 or newer, but that's just the start.

Have an Apple Watch Series 9 on order to go with your new USB-C AirPods Pro? This thing will charge those at the same time, too.

Powered up

The Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe features a surprisingly small footprint — smaller than Apple's biggest and best iPhones — yet still manages to charge three things at the same time. The MagSafe connection is good for the full 15W, while the Apple Watch will also fast-charge with this thing, too.

(Image credit: Twelve South)

StandBy Mode is sure to be a real winner when iOS 17 ships and the good news is that you won't need to buy an iPhone 15 to get it. The iOS 17 update can be installed on the iPhone XR or newer, although you're going to need MagSafe to get the best out of StandBy Mode.

Want to add the Twelve South Hi Rise 3 Deluxe to your setup? You can pick one up for $149.99 at the Apple Store and the Twelve South website.

