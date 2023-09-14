The new Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe is the perfect iOS 17 StandBy Mode companion
Charge three things at once.
With Apple's iOS 17 set to be released on September 18 one of the features we expect people to get a real kick out of is StandBy Mode. The feature turns the iPhone into a bedside alarm clock or countertop smart display, but you're going to want a MagSafe stand to get the most out of it. Like this new Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe, for example.
The Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe is the latest in a line of accessories designed for charging Apple's devices and it's set to be the perfect StandBy Mode companion. It'll wirelessly and magnetically charge your iPhone 12 or newer, but that's just the start.
Have an Apple Watch Series 9 on order to go with your new USB-C AirPods Pro? This thing will charge those at the same time, too.
Powered up
The Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe features a surprisingly small footprint — smaller than Apple's biggest and best iPhones — yet still manages to charge three things at the same time. The MagSafe connection is good for the full 15W, while the Apple Watch will also fast-charge with this thing, too.
StandBy Mode is sure to be a real winner when iOS 17 ships and the good news is that you won't need to buy an iPhone 15 to get it. The iOS 17 update can be installed on the iPhone XR or newer, although you're going to need MagSafe to get the best out of StandBy Mode.
Want to add the Twelve South Hi Rise 3 Deluxe to your setup? You can pick one up for $149.99 at the Apple Store and the Twelve South website.
We're covering all the Apple iPhone 15 event news and reactions now that Wonderlust is over. Don't miss all our iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iOS 17and watchOS 10 coverage so far.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers