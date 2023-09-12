AirPods Pro gets a USB-C charging upgrade and Lossless Audio

After months of rumors, and much hemming and hawing, AirPods Pro is finally getting a huge charging upgrade: Yep, here comes USB-C compatibility.

Announced at this year's Apple Event on Sept. 12, the AirPods Pro will get the new connectivity alongside the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This signifies a huge change for Apple, which is entirely ditching the Lightning port.

Though some may be nostalgic for their old cable collection, much of which is likely to end up as quite a lot of e-waste or in landfills, the swap is an important one that brings Apple up to speed with all other major phone manufacturers. As of right now, the only device in the AirPods line to get this treatment will be the AirPods Pro.

We anticipate other models will follow suit, and some of the much older AirPods will be discontinued as a result. You can pick them up for yourself as of today; Apple will likely stop selling all Lightning-compatible AirPods soon.

What's more, Apple's AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C also feature Lossless Audio. "AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C) will enable Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency to deliver the perfect true wireless solution with Apple Vision Pro," the company stated. "The H2 chip in the latest AirPods Pro and Apple Vision Pro, combined with a groundbreaking wireless audio protocol, unlocks powerful 20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio with a massive reduction in audio latency." While that isn't truly "lossless audio", it's still a cool upgrade.

A better future - iMore's Take

The next year will definitely have some growing pains as consumers have to get rid of old wires and maybe even exchange Lighting-compatible accessories. This will also hit AirPods users: someone updating their AirPods Pro but not their iPhone 14 Pro Max will be have to take two chargers with them, an awkward experience to be sure. If you also have an Apple Watch, you might need to bring three different wires to charge all your devices.

Despite this, the swap to USB-C is necessary for many and will end up with far less eWaste further down the line, due to a simplified, streamlined product family. If you have an iPhone 15 Pro Max, a new AirPods Pro, and an M2 MacBook Pro, you can technically charge them all from the same wire — an excellent prospect indeed.

