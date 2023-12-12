iOS 17.2's biggest change is an iPhone 15 Pro telephoto camera upgrade

iOS 17.2 is a pretty big update with a highly anticipated new Journal app, Apple Music changes, and the Action Button translate option . But perhaps the biggest change is an upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro’s telephoto lens. Not previously announced in the iOS 17.2 Release Candidate, this surprise update is a welcome addition to the iPhone.

According to the iOS 17.2 release notes , the following changes have been made to the camera in Apple’s best iPhone , the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max :

Spatial video lets you capture video on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max so you can relive your memories in three dimensions on Apple Vision Pro

Improved Telephoto camera focusing speed when capturing small faraway objects on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Lights, Camera, Action

The spatial video capabilities are interesting too when we think of the launch pattern of iOS updates. iOS 17.1 launched at the end of October, with 17.2 launching in the middle of December. This puts a potential iOS 17.3 at a launch of around February. Given a recent report places the launch of the Vision Pro at some point between January and March, these upgraded spatial video capabilities set up that timeline well.

The telephoto upgrade specifically changes the focus speed of the phone when looking at faraway objects. This means the software can tackle high-zoomed pictures better than otherwise thought. As someone who likes to show off my camera at every opportunity, I can’t wait to test out just how snappy and quick the new camera software upgrade feels. Apple is one of the best companies in the world for integrating software and hardware, this iOS update is just another example. This iOS update also paves the way for telephoto camera upgrades rumored to be coming to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max .