iOS 18 to bring redesigned home screen according to Apple insider

While WWDC 2024 will see Apple spend plenty of time focusing on new generative AI features, iOS users will be getting a pretty big shakeup to their platform.

That comes via Bloomberg's Mark Gurman In this week's issue of his Power On newsletter, where he discusses how Apple will implement AI, before noting that there will be a "revamped iPhone home screen".

According to Gurman's report, the iOS 18 home screen will "let users change the color of app icons and put them wherever they want."

"For instance, you can make all your social icons blue or finance-related ones green — and they won’t need to be placed in the standard grid that has existed since day one in 2007."

(Image credit: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore)

The next evolution of the iOS home screen

While Apple stuck steadfast to its idea of what a home screen should look like for years (much to the amusement of many Android users), the company has been shifting to offer more customization.

iOS 14 introduced widgets to the home screen, as well as the option to have apps installed on your phone but only found in the App Library, not on a home screen. Through the use of iOS Shortcuts and tools like Widgetsmith, many iPhone users have already customized their home screens.

The potential of the grid going away, though, is a big deal for Apple, and is likely to open up a whole host of new opportunities for iPhone users to customize their devices.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll find out more in a couple of weeks at WWDC 2024.