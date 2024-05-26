iOS 18 to bring redesigned home screen according to Apple insider
iOS 18 brings a facelift.
While WWDC 2024 will see Apple spend plenty of time focusing on new generative AI features, iOS users will be getting a pretty big shakeup to their platform.
That comes via Bloomberg's Mark Gurman In this week's issue of his Power On newsletter, where he discusses how Apple will implement AI, before noting that there will be a "revamped iPhone home screen".
According to Gurman's report, the iOS 18 home screen will "let users change the color of app icons and put them wherever they want."
"For instance, you can make all your social icons blue or finance-related ones green — and they won’t need to be placed in the standard grid that has existed since day one in 2007."
The next evolution of the iOS home screen
While Apple stuck steadfast to its idea of what a home screen should look like for years (much to the amusement of many Android users), the company has been shifting to offer more customization.
iOS 14 introduced widgets to the home screen, as well as the option to have apps installed on your phone but only found in the App Library, not on a home screen. Through the use of iOS Shortcuts and tools like Widgetsmith, many iPhone users have already customized their home screens.
The potential of the grid going away, though, is a big deal for Apple, and is likely to open up a whole host of new opportunities for iPhone users to customize their devices.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
We'll find out more in a couple of weeks at WWDC 2024.
More from iMore
- iPhone 16 Pro Max camera leak points to two brand new 48MP sensors, including all-new Ultra Wide
- Shazam now supports one of iOS 17's best features — Play songs instantly in Apple Music thanks to iPhone’s Live Activities update
- Have you forgotten about your iPhone 15 Pro's Action button? Give this "Super" shortcut a try
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom. Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more. He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.