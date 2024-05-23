Have you forgotten about your iPhone 15 Pro's Action button? Give this "Super" shortcut a try

Remember the Action button? That extra toggle added to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max that can be customized in any way you see fit. If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably not used the Action button on your iPhone since October after the novelty of shortcuts and quick access faded away. But listen up, one Reddit user has combined all the best Action Button shortcuts to create the “Super Action Button” and you don’t want to miss out.

The Action button is a cool idea, it’s a button that lets you quickly access almost anything on the best iPhones, from launching Shazam to calling your Mom. It’s one of the biggest additions to the iPhone in years, but most people barely even use it. Luckily “Super Action Button” might give you a reason to and here’s how to set it up.

Super Action Button

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

The Super Action Button lets you access a whole range of quick toggles with just one press of the Action button. When the 15 Pro first launched we saw examples of quick menus but the Super Action Button takes it to a whole new level. Here’s the full list of menu options:

Silent toggle

Take a screenshot and save directly into Camera Roll

Screen rotation lock

Open Camera to take a photo

Scan QR Code or barcode

Toggle torch

Open Bitwarden

Write a note (small note pop-up, first line typed is heading, subsequent lines is body)

Create a Calendar Event

Open Reminders List

Open Wallet

Open Calculator

Hotspot - asks what action to take: turn on/off, or toggle

Open VPN app

Record Voice Memo immediately

Open Fitness app

Open AR Plane Finder

Open Apple Maps

Open Maps for directions to home

Save location of parked car and locate again

Immediate voice chat with ChatGPT

Scan a document and save directly to Files

Open video app (eg. YouTube or TikTok)

Open Apple Translate

Turn on Airdrop for 10 mins for Everyone

Open Measure app

Open Shortcuts app

Open Find My

Power menu: Restart or Power Off

Here’s how to set it up:

Download the shortcut by clicking this link Open Settings Select Action Button Choose Shortcut Select My Super Action Button

Now every time you activate the Action button you get this neat list of toggles similar to Control Center. One of the benefits of the Super Action Button over Control Center is just how quick it is to access, and having a physical button makes it easier to maneuver rather than swiping down, and then finding a toggle to tap.

You can customize all of the settings of the Super Action Button from within the Shortcuts app but if you need further assistance make sure to check out the Reddit post by u/singleandavailable.

With iOS 18 expected to launch at WWDC, we can’t wait to see what other first-party additions Apple is cooking up for the Action button — but until then the Super Action Button is the best way to use the iPhone 15 Pro’s extra button.