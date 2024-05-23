iPhone 16 Pro Max camera leak points to two brand new 48MP sensors, including all-new Ultra Wide

A new iPhone 16 Pro Max leak claims that Apple’s best iPhone for 2024 will feature not one but two brand new cameras, including an all-new Ultra Wide camera.

The information comes by way of Weibo. OvO B a by Sauce OvO claims that Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro will retain the Sony IMX803 sensor that currently powers the iPhone 15 Pro. However, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to feature the newer IMX903 in both its main camera and its Ultra Wide lens, which is going to get a massive upgrade to 48MP. The IMX903 boasts a larger 1/1.14 sensor compared to the 803, allowing the sensor to capture more light. According to the report, the IMX903 upgrade will be limited to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, but the iPhone 16 Pro will feature the uprated 48MP Ultra Wide lens.

The leak also claims the iPhone 16 Pro will inherit the 5x telephoto lens of the iPhone 15 Pro Max for enhanced optical zoom not currently available in the smaller iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 16 Pro camera delights

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of an impending 48MP Ultra Wide upgrade for iPhone 16 Pro, nor is it the first time we’ve heard about the 5x upgrade coming to both models for this year. The IMX903 sensor upgrade was also rumored back in January. The switch would make for better and brighter photos on the iPhone 16 Pro Max overall, while also significantly increasing low-light performance. According to previous leaks about the IMX903’s inclusion in the iPhone lineup, Apple is expected to use a new multi-layer sensor, as well as a 14-bit ADC (analog-to-digital converter) and DCG (digital gain control.) These should combine to reduce noise in photos.

The move would continue Apple’s trend of offering ever-so-slightly better camera performance from its biggest and best handset. Camera upgrades aside, the new iPhone 16 Pro range is expected to feature a new A18 chip, possibly dubbed “Pro” like the A17 series, as well as thinner bezels and a larger form factor. Apple is expected to unveil Pro iPhones measuring 6.3 and 6.9 inches, up from the current 6.1 and 6.7-inch models available today. If all goes to plan, the new iPhone should debut in early September, replete with iOS 18, which should be unveiled at WWDC 2024.

