"A demo always looks good" — a skeptical Steve Wozniak has his say on Apple Intelligence

Apple announced iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence during its WWDC opening keynote earlier this week and everyone has had their say on what was shown off. Apple's first attempt at turning the iPhone into an AI phone is a hot topic though, and even the company's co-founder has an opinion.

Steve Wozniak hasn't worked at Apple for years which means that he can say pretty much whatever he wants and, in an interview with Bloomberg, the co-founder seemed unsure as to whether Apple Intelligence would live up to the hype.

Wozniak noted that while the demos looked impressive, he wants to see how the new features work when he gets them up and running on his own devices and with his own data, and that isn't going to happen for some time yet.

The proof of the pudding...

Saying that "some major steps were demonstrated" during the Apple Intelligence unveiling, Wozniak said that he was impressed with the software that Apple showed off during its event.

However, he urged auction, saying that he still believes that people should try the new features out and find out what works, and what doesn't.

Registered developers can of course take iOS 18 for a spin right now by downloading the iOS 18 developer beta, but Apple Intelligence isn't yet part of the update. The same goes for the software updates for Apple's other platforms and we'll have to wait until later this year to see what Apple Intelligence really has to offer.

You can check out the full Bloomberg interview with Woz above to get a feel for how he thinks things might shake out.

