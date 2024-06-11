Will my Apple device work with Apple Intelligence? You might not want to hear the answer

WWDC 2024 (Image credit: Apple) 1. iOS 18 — what's next for iPhone?

Apple Intelligence is here and ushers in a new era for Apple software as AI implementation arrives for all the best iPhones, best iPads, and best Macs.

The new feature that harnesses its power throughout iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia will allow users to quickly summarize emails and web pages, create images from prompts, proofread writing, and even generate emojis when it arrives in beta later this year.

While Apple Intelligence was the most exciting reveal at WWDC 2024, the AI improvements are only available on a select few devices — owners of one of the most recent iPhones are also in for a shock. Here are all the Apple devices compatible with Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence compatibility — no room for iPhone 15

The following products are compatible with Apple Intelligence running on iOS 18, iPadOS 18, or macOS Sequoia:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPad Air (M1 and later)

iPad Pro (M1 and later)

MacBook Air (M1 and later)

MacBook Pro (M1 and later)

iMac (M1 and later)

Mac mini (M1 and later)

Mac Studio (M1 Max and later)

Mac Pro (M2 Ultra)

Notice a glaring omission? That's right the iPhone 15, one of the best smartphones available right now will not work with Apple Intelligence. That means if you purchased an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus in the last year you're out of luck when it comes to experiencing the future of Apple's software.

This is a huge blow for those who have recently bought an iPhone 15, especially considering the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will be arriving later this year. At the time of writing, we're unsure if the iPhone 16 will be compatible with Apple Intelligence but you'd expect all of the newest iPhones to take advantage of the best software experience Apple has to offer.

