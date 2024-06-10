ChatGPT 4.0 is coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac free with iOS 18 and beyond

Apple has confirmed that ChatGPT is coming to Mac, iPhone, and iPad later this year, with support for other AI tools also on the way.

The company announced the new integration at WWDC 2024. With iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15, ChatGPT 4.0 will be available for free to users on all of these platforms. The LLM will work with Siri, and includes integrated writing tools, too.

ChatGPT on iPhone

The move to bring ChatGPT to iPhone complements Apple Intelligence, Apple's own AI push to expand the utility of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The integration features a prompt that will ask users "Do you want me to use ChatGPT to do that?" The integration can power features like asking for recipes, Type To Siri, asking questions related to documents, and more.

ChatGPT 4.0 will be available for free to users on all of these platforms, but it also supports users with paid accounts, too. ChatGPT will be leveraged when iOS, macOS, and iPadOS recognize that you need a heftier large language model with more current, up-to-date, information. The news follows months of a rumored partnership between Apple and Open AI.

However, it's not an exclusive partnership. Apple has also confirmed that other AI LLMs will be made available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac at some point in the future too. It doesn't specify which ones though, or give a more specific time frame.

We're covering the WWDC 2024 event as it happens. Follow WWDC 2024 LIVE here. Or check out our roundups for all the latest on the newly announced iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and Apple Intelligence.