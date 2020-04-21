The iPad continues to dominate the tablet industry, according to a new report from Strategy Analytics.

The analytics firm released a new report today with data about the market's performance in 2019. According to the data, Apple continues to hold the largest share of revenue in the market with Qualcomm, Intel, MediaTek, and Samsung trailing behind.

Apple actually gained market share last year, increasing its share of revenue in the entire industry to forty-four percent. Qualcomm and Intel tied for second place with sixteen percent market share each.

"Strategy Analytics reports that Apple, Qualcomm, Intel, MediaTek and Samsung LSI held the top-five revenue share spots in the global tablet applications processor (AP) market in 2019. Apple gained market share and extended its tablet AP market share leadership with 44 percent revenue share in 2019 followed by Qualcomm and Intel, each with 16 percent revenue share."

According to the report, the entire Applications Processor market grew two percent year-over-year, becoming an almost two billion dollar industry.

Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, says that while Apple continues to grow market share, other tablet manufacturers fight for a piece of the currently declining industry.