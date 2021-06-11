The iPad mini 6 could be getting a brand new look

What you need to know
- Leaked renders show what the next iPad mini 6 could look like.
- It's a major redesign with a flat back and sides, smaller bezel, no Home button, and Touch ID moved to the power button, so no Face ID.
- There may also be a smaller Apple Pencil for this redesigned mini.
While WWDC has come and gone, the rumors and leaks won't stop coming. This time, Jon Prosser over at FrontPageTech seems to have gotten a first look at a newly redesigned iPad mini 6. Surprising no one, it seems that the iPad mini 6 could be getting a new design that is similar to the likes of the iPad Air 4 and iPad Pro, and there may even be a new, smaller Apple Pencil.
Originally, back in April, we saw some iPad mini dummies from SonnyDickson, which hinted at a big redesign for the iPad mini 6. Prosser's exclusive leak today seems to confirm this, and it will be the first major facelift for the iPad mini in six years.
According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, the iPad mini 6 will have thinner, more narrow borders for the bezels. We should also expect to see the removal of the Home button. The renders of the iPad mini 6 also show it's getting the flat treatment with the back and sides, which has been making an appearance in every Apple product as of late. With these renderings, the iPad mini 6 appears to just be a smaller version of the iPad Air 4.
However, while the Home button has been removed, that doesn't mean that the iPad mini 6 will have Face ID. Instead, it will be similar to the iPad Air 4, where the Touch ID sensor is moved to the power button. The speakers will also be greatly improved over its predecessor. And the Lightning port will also be taken out in favor of USB-C.
Also, the smaller bezels will mean that the iPad mini 6 will have a larger screen fitting inside the small footprint of the mini. Prosser says that it is likely to be only a 3mm difference between the size of this new iPad mini and the previous generation.
This redesigned iPad mini 6 will most likely come in three colors: traditional silver, black (or Space Gray or Graphite, whatever it's called), and gold.
Another tidbit of this potential iPad mini is the fact that it will have Apple Pencil support, but not with the current Apple Pencils. Instead, there may be a new, smaller Apple Pencil that is better fitted for use with the mini. This could be the next Apple Pencil 3 that we've been waiting for.
Finally, the iPad mini 6 may support 5G connectivity like the recent iPhone 12 series and iPad Pros. It will more than likely have Apple's A14 Bionic chip inside as well.
This report also claims that the new iPad mini 6 could drop by the end of the year. But who knows if that will come to fruition.
Either way, if you're looking for a new iPad in the meantime, don't forget to check out what we think the best iPad is right now. And make sure to grab an Apple Pencil or alternative stylus to go along with it.
