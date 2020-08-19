Apple recently announced some shiny new iPad Pro models, but not everyone should immediately place an order for the latest device. The now previous-gen 12.9-inch model is on sale with some serious savings at B&H today only which may make it the best choice for you right now.

The iPad Pro on offers is the 64GB model with Wi-Fi and cellular that sold for $1,149 prior to the introduction of the 2020 model. Today, it's on sale for just $669 — a saving of almost $500 and one of the best iPad deals around right now. On top of that, you can bundle the iPad with AppleCare+, the Magic Keyboard, or both and save even more.

There are many reasons why you might opt for the 2018 iPad Pro rather than the new 2020 model, but price is possibly one key factor. Going for the previous-gen saves you a chunk of cash and you're still getting a highly performant device. The 2018 iPad Pro has the same stunning Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display as the new model, Face ID, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio support.

It's also packing the super-powerful A12X Bionic chip which is only bested marginally by the 2020 model's A12Z Bionic chip. The 2018 model even supports Apple's extremely cool Magic Keyboard with built-in trackpad that is one of the bundle options in today's deal.

The main differences center around the new camera module in the 2020 devices which features a 12MP standard wide-angle lens and a 10MP ultra-wide lens as well as a LiDAR scanner than stands to be a huge boon for AR use cases. There's also a new studio-quality mic array. If those things matter to you, go for the 2020 model.

It's worth checking out our 5-star iPad Pro review and second look at the device for an in-depth take on all its features and capabilities. If you don't want or need all the power that the iPad Pro has to offer, you may want to instead opt for the updated 10.5-inch iPad Air or the latest 10.2-inch iPad, both of which now support the Smart Keyboard and first-gen Apple Pencil at a more affordable price.