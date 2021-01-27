What you need to know
- iPad revenue hit $8.4 billion in Q1 2021, reaching 41% growth year over year.
- Apple says multiple countries are launching the biggest iPad deployments ever to schools.
The iPad continues to see enormous growth despite, in a lot of ways, staying in the shadows compared to the limelight that the iPhone lives in. Apple announced today that iPad revenue grew 41% year over year in the first quarter of 2021, reaching $8.4 billion.
Apple CFO Luca Maestri also mentioned that the device set a new all-time record with its growth in Japan.
"iPad performance was also very impressive with revenue of $8.4 billion, up 41%. We grew very strong double digits in every geographic segment, including an all-time record in Japan. During the quarter, the all-new iPad Air became available and customer response has been terrific. Both Mac and iPad are incredibly relevant products for our customers in the current working and learning environments, and we are delighted that the most recent surveys of consumers from 451 Research measured customer satisfaction at 93% for Mac and 94% for iPad. With this level of customer satisfaction, and with around half of the customers purchasing Mac and iPad during the quarter being new to that product, the active installed base for both products continues to grow nicely and reached new all-time highs."
Tim Cook also commented on iPad performance in his opening statement for the call, mentioning that the device continues to play important roles in education. The CEO says that Germany and Japan are going through the largest ever iPad deployment to schools in each country.
"iPad and Mac grew by 41 and 21 percent respectively, reflecting the continuing role these devices have played in our users' lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. During this quarter, availability began for both our new iPad Air, as well as the first generation of Macs to feature our groundbreaking M1 chip. The demand for all of these products has been very strong. We have also continued our efforts to bring the latest iPads, enriching content, and professional support to educators, students, and parents. Educational districts and governments worldwide are continuing major deployments, including the largest iPad deployments ever to schools in Germany and Japan.
Apple released the new 8th generation iPad as well as the 4th generation iPad Air last fall. The company is expected to unveil its new iPad Pro, with the company's first MiniLED display, sometime this year.
