Apple's iPad models are incredibly powerful, so much so that it often feels like the software is holding back the hardware — and that's especially true with desktop-class chips now powering several iPad models. For iPad power users, one of the main frustrations with using their devices each day is the lack of true multi-window multitasking, but that could be about to change if the latest rumor is to be believed. Apple is developing a smart system for iPadOS. Apps will continue to open full screen but automatically shrink when connected to keyboard and trackpad. Internally it is called Apple Mixer. We don’t know if it will be included in iPadOS 16 or not, It should be M1 iPad exclusive. pic.twitter.com/1WfMj5TGue — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) March 15, 2022 Over on Twitter, self-professed researcher Majin Bu claims that "Apple is developing a smart system for iPadOS" that will allow apps to operate in full-screen but enable them to "automatically shrink when connected to keyboard and trackpad." Internally dubbed Apple Mixer, apparently, the feature might not make it into iPadOS 16, might be M1-exclusive, or, you know, may not exist at all, but it's got me excited for the future of the iPad regardless. Paving the way

iOS, and by extension iPadOS, was designed to get out of the way for the most part and allow the content to fill your screen. This simplicity has proven immensely popular, but it didn't scale particularly well to the larger and more powerful iPad models. As bigger iPad screens started arriving, so too did the ability to display more than one app at once, but the iPad's multitasking experience is still fairly rudimentary. Features like drag and drop have made using an iPad seem more computer-like, but it's still not quite there and, particularly at the Pro-end of the iPad line, the hardware is being kneecapped by the software. Windowing is where iPadOS still falls down. Adding keyboard and, more importantly, trackpad support to iPadOS has made the experience feel much more laptop-like and has opened up new ways of working where touch is too imprecise, though the windowing is still where the experience falls down. I had hoped that iPadOS 15 might fundamentally re-imagine the iPad software experience after a lackluster iPadOS 14 release, but the 2021 update focused mainly on improving foundational experiences. iPadOS 15 did improve the discoverability and usability of multitasking, but not how it actually works, though perhaps we got a glimpse into a floating window future with the new Quick Note feature. Automatic switching

Of course, I am running away with this rumor being true at this point but the idea of automatically changing modes based on peripherals sounds incredible. Thanks to the Smart Connector, an iPad Pro or iPad Air 5 detects when it has been magnetically attached to a Magic Keyboard immediately. A Bluetooth keyboard and mouse getting connected could elicit the same response in software. Keeping multi-window mode hidden without a keyboard and trackpad connected is the right call. Discoverability is one potential problem, and Apple has often hidden away some of its most advanced features behind gestures or deep down in Accessibility settings pages. However, given the productivity focus of a potential true windowing experience and the clunkiness of trying to resize small windows with fat fingers, I think this would be one case where a power-user feature is right to be obfuscated from view, this time unavailable until the right peripherals are detected. I would imagine, again if this rumor turns out to be true, that this windowing experience would play nice with Universal Control too, allowing you to flow freely between many windows on your Mac and iPad using just one mouse and keyboard. Two floating windows ≠ proper multitasking