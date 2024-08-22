9th gen iPad plummets to new lowest price, dipping below $200 for the first time ever

The iPad 9th gen might not be the newest, brightest, most colorful, or even the most desirable tablet that you can choose from Apple's considerable stable of tablets, but it's one of the best ways to get an iPad for not a lot of money. This deal price makes it even cheaper and more accessible, as it drops below the $200 mark if you head over to Amazon.

With a $129 discount, the iPad is now just $199 — the least it's ever cost. This is perfect if you don't need all the snazzy features of the new models, or if you just want a tablet you can toss in a bag without having to worry about damaging its expensive shell. Heck, at this price it could even serve as a spare iPad for the drawer.

The best iPad price yet

iPad 9th gen | $329 $199 at Amazon This is now the lowest price we've ever seen on the older 9th gen iPad, beating its old lowest price by $20. It might not be the newest, but for this genuine bargain price you're not going to find much better than Apple's budget tablet. Both colors are reduced as well, so no need to worry if you really want a Silver one.

While you might not be able to use the likes of Apple Intelligence when it comes out, most of the other new features in iPadOS 18 are going to be accessible. It might now be over 3 years old, but that does mean its a slouch — if you're looking for the perfect comic book companion, web browsing monster, or something for some light gaming, then the 9th gen iPad is going to fill your needs perfectly.

Just because its cheap doesn't mean you should skimp out on protection, of course — so make sure you pick up one of the best cases for the iPad 9th gen while you're at it.