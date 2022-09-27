A faulty iPad mini 6 battery won't get you a whole new iPad anymore

Apple is changing a return policy that previously saw iPad mini 6 devices with faulty batteries get an entire device swap, with the new program meaning the battery will be replaced instead.

However, the new policy change doesn't currently apply to all methods of getting iPad mini 6 service, suggesting there might still be a way to get a new iPad mini from the whole process.

Swap out

The change, MacRumors notes, means that "starting today for repair centers, ‌iPad mini‌ 6 customers, if eligible, will be able to get only their battery replaced without needing to be given a whole unit replacement (WUR)." However, the same report also notes that "the new policy, as of now, is only being implemented at repair centers worldwide and not at Apple Stores or authorized service providers."

That could mean that the existing policy of swapping out an entire iPad mini 6 remains in place at local Apple Stores and authorized service providers. In turn, that could be the best route to take if your iPad mini needs a new battery and has some dings or scratches that you'd rather not put up with anymore.

The iPad mini 6 is one of the best iPads around in terms of portability and capabilities. It features an 8.3-inch display, the speedy A15 Bionic chip, and support for Apple Pencil 2 as well. It was only released in September of last year, although an updated model could debut this year.

Apple is expected to announce a raft of new products over the next few weeks, with new iPad Pro tablets likely to benefit from a new M2 chip for the first time. New M2-powered Mac mini and upgraded 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros are also thought to be in the cards for an October announcement.