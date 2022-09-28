Amazon takes on iPad with Kindle Scribe, an e-reader you can write on

If you've been waiting for another e-ink tablet to take on the iPad, today is another day for you.

Today, Amazon hosted its annual hardware event where the company announces so many products that it basically feels like they are throwing them at the crowd. One of the products announced today was the Kindle Scribe, a new e-ink tablet that not only allows you to read but write too.

It's the first completely new Kindle in awhile and looks to pack in some of the most popular features people come to expect in an e-ink tablet:

With a 10.2” 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display, Kindle Scribe is perfect for reading and writing, even in direct sunlight. The large display gives you room to take notes and journal, and makes it easy to adjust font size and margin width for improved reading comfort. Writing on Kindle Scribe feels like writing on paper. From the natural grip of the pen in your hand, to the sound you hear when you write, Kindle Scribe’s surface is crafted for the best possible reading and writing experience.

We'll use a stylus! Everyone loves a stylus!

Someone writing on a Kindle Scribe with the stylus (Image credit: Amazon)

The Kindle Scribe comes with a basic pen to take notes but you can also upgrade to the premium pen that includes a dedicated eraser and shortcut button. You can check out the full feature list of the new tablet below:

Read and write as naturally as you do on paper – Features the world’s first 10.2” 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display and included Basic Pen.

Take notes within millions of titles in the Kindle Store – Handwrite thoughts on sticky notes in your favorite book with the included Basic Pen. Notes are automatically organized by book in one place, so you can browse, review, and export them via email.

Create notebooks, journals, and lists – Choose from a variety of included templates like lined paper, grid paper, checklists, and more.

Review documents and take notes digitally – Use the Kindle app or desktop web browser to import documents. Review and mark up PDF files or create sticky notes in Microsoft Word and other compatible documents. Export documents and notes via email.

Read and write comfortably day or night – Whether immersing yourself in a non-fiction book, or reviewing a document, Kindle Scribe has a large, high-resolution display, adjustable warm light, auto-adjusting front light, and larger font sizes for a personalized experience.

A world class library, more beautiful than ever – Take notes within millions of books all brought to life on a large, high-resolution display.

Read and write longer – A single charge via USB-C powers months of reading and weeks of writing, and the Basic Pen never needs to be charged.

Of course, this is no replacement for the iPad for most. While the Scribe is cool, your stylus' ability is limited to books, an Amazon notes app, and some Microsoft documents. The apps that the iPad and Apple Pencil can access, in comparison, are endless.

However, if you only need your stylus to do what Amazon offers and prefer an e-ink display, the Scribe is here for you! It starts at $340 and is available to preorder today (opens in new tab). It will launch on November 30, 2022.