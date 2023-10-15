Apple may announce new iPads next week, claim sources; top insider disagrees

An iPad refresh has been long overdue, with some models like the iPad Air and mini set to get new chips. While there have been several rumors about the refresh for a while now, there hadn't be a clarity on when exactly to expect them. A fresh set of rumors now muddies the waters, with conflicting information coming from different reputed sources.

A fresh rumor today from Supercharged claimed Apple is launching new iPads this week, specifically upgrades to the iPad Air, mini, and base iPad, with announcements happening as early as October 17. However, top Apple insider Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, said that they're coming this year, but not this month.

New iPads (or not) next week with refreshed chips

The refreshed iPad, iPad Air, and mini will come with fresh chips, says the report by Superchagred, aligning with previous reports. The announcement will apparently happen via planned media briefings with select media members. The report has also been corroborated by 9to5Mac through its own sources.

However, Gurman said in his latest newsletter that the launch positively won't happen in October. Gurman wrote, "More often than not, the company debuts new laptops and iPads in October — about a month after the latest iPhone and watch get out the door. And while I reported in July that Apple was planning such a release this year, the latest indications are that it won’t happen this month."

While the trajectory would definitely line up, Gurman is often on top of releases, especially something this sizeable. However, Supercharged and 9to5Mac seem confident with their reporting. The best thing to do would be to wait until the next week to see if Apple actually launches these new iPads.

The new iPads likely won't get much more than the newer chips, but Apple is apparently looking to fix the jelly scrolling display issue with the next iPad mini. The iPad Air 6, one of Apple's best iPads, is also rumored to get two variants this time.