Apple reveals the Magic Keyboard Folio, an exclusive accessory for the new iPad

You may have missed the debut of this completely new Apple accessory.

Earlier today, Apple announced the 10th generation iPad, a major upgrade in both design, features, and price of the company's base model iPad. In addition to revealing the new iPad itself, Apple also unveiled the Magic Keyboard Folio, a new keyboard accessory that has been exclusively made for the new base model iPad.

The Magic Keyboard Folio, unlike the Magic Keyboard, actually features a full 14-key function row so, if you love your function keys, you would have to downgrade from the iPad Pro to the base model iPad...because that makes sense.

The new Magic Keyboard Folio, designed for the new iPad, delivers an incredible typing experience with full-size keys, 1 mm of travel, and responsive feel. For the first time, iPad will have a keyboard with a large trackpad and support for a click-anywhere experience and Multi-Touch gestures, which makes scrolling, swiping, pinching, and moving the cursor even more seamless. The new 14-key function row allows for easy access to shortcuts and everyday tasks, like adjusting the volume or display brightness.

The Keyboard part of the Magic Keyboard Folio is also detachable, so you can rip that right off if you don't need it. The folio part of the accessory attaches magnetically to the back of the iPad, making it easy to keep it protected.

The highly configurable and versatile two-piece design includes a detachable keyboard and a protective back cover that attaches magnetically to iPad. The keyboard magnetically attaches to the Smart Connector on the edge of iPad, which provides power and data. This means the keyboard never needs to be charged or paired, and users can easily fold the keyboard behind iPad or detach it entirely. The back cover has an adjustable stand for even more flexibility when playing games, watching video, and more.

You'll want that new iPad to go with it

iPad (2022) (Image credit: Apple)

If you want to use the new Magic Keyboard Folio, you're also going to need to pick up the new 10th generation iPad as it is the only iPad the accessory works with.

The new base model iPad features a complete redesign, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, the A14 Bionic chip, a new camera system, 5G, and USB-C. Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, says that the new iPad "delivers more value [and] more versatility."



“We’re so excited to bring the completely redesigned iPad to our most advanced iPad lineup ever. With a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, powerful A14 Bionic chip, a first-ever landscape front camera, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, and support for incredible accessories like the new Magic Keyboard Folio, the new iPad delivers more value, more versatility — and is simply more fun.”

The 10th generation iPad is available to order now and will officially launch on Wednesday, October 26.