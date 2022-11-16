Apple's brand-new iPad (2022) just got a $50 discount before Black Friday even started

Apple's brand new iPad is the 10th generation of its entry-level tablet which makes the lineup so accessible. It's the biggest single design change to any of Apple's iPads in recent memory.

Considering this iPad is only four weeks old, we were absolutely not expecting to see a discount on this, but B&H has pulled a Black Friday corker out of the bag. Right now you can save $50 on the silver and blue models, making Apple's brand new best iPad just $399.

Our 10th generation iPad review tipped the new model as one of the best iPads Apple has ever made. This is because Apple has updated its very old design to one that reflects the language of the iPad Air, mini, and Pro. That means you're getting squared edges and thinner bezels. For the first time, it also puts the front-facing camera in landscape orientation, which is perfect for FaceTime calls and work meetings.

The new iPad also has a vibrant range of new colors, as well as an updated front camera. It also offers Wi-Fi six for speedy connectivity.

The only quirk is that it works with the old Apple Pencil, not the current generation, but this is a tablet less aimed at artists and those who want to draw and design anyway.

To see such a generous discount on such a new product before Black Friday has even started is pretty much unheard of, so we'd definitely recommend moving fast if you want to scoop this one, as there's no telling how long stocks will last, or how long the deal will stay live.

