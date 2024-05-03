How to watch the iPad Apple event "Let Loose" — new iPad Pro OLED, iPad Air 6, and more
iPads galore.
We've been waiting for an iPad Apple event for nearly two years but we don't need to wait much longer. "Let Loose", Apple's iPad event is nearly here and we can't wait to see the brand new iPad Pro OLED, the iPad Air 6 in a new 12.9-inch size, and the Apple Pencil 3.
Like all of Apple's events, you can watch all of the new product announcements from the comfort of your own home. Here’s how to watch the iPad Apple event.
If you just want the link to watch the show, click here.
How to watch the "Let Loose" Apple event
The easiest way to watch the "Let Loose" iPad Apple event on May 7 is via YouTube, as you'll find the app on most platforms, whether that's a TV or a game console. Apple showcases live events directly on the platform, and you can watch it directly below from 7 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 3 PM BST.
You can also watch the Apple event on any Mac, iPhone, or iPad using any web browser directly on Apple's website. The iOS device must run iOS 10 or above, and Macs must run macOS Sierra 10.12 or above.
If you own an Apple TV, the "Let Loose" iPad event will also be available in the Watch Now category on tvOS.
What time and date is the "Let Loose" iPad Apple event?
Apple's "Let Loose" iPad event will take place on May, 7, at 7 AM PT/ 11 AM ET/ 3 PM BST.
How long is the Apple event?
While no duration has been announced yet, grab some snacks because you'll be watching it for at least an hour.
Let Loose iPad event
Apple events are always exciting, and unlike birthdays they usually come multiple times a year. For iPad fans, however, the wait for a new model has been excruciating — but we're happy to say it's almost over.
We pretty much know what to expect at the event, with most analysts reporting new iPads for the first time since 2022 alongside the next generation of the Apple Pencil. It's a very exciting time for Apple's tablet lineup as we wait to see what the future of the best iPads looks like.
We don't have long to wait, and if you want to share your opinions on the newly announced products, make sure to join the iMore forum to have your say.
