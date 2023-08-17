Ditch that Apple Pencil, ZAGG's colorful new Pro Stylus 2 is here

More choice is always a good thing and there's now another iPad stylus to check out when you're looking at the Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil 2. The ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 is here, and it's well worth a look.

The new stylus is available in a range of different colors including gray, yellow, white, blue, and red. But that isn't all that makes the new stylus stand out when compared with Apple's first-party option.

Unlike the Apple Pencil, ZAGG's Pro Stylus 2 has a dual-tip design that includes a universal capacitive tip on one end for scrolling and a thinner active tip at the other for sketching, writing, and more.

Cheaper and better?

ZAGG announced the new stylus via press release, noting that it can magnetically attach to the iPad Pro and also supports wireless charging via an included cradle. A full charge gets you up to six and a half hours of use and the stylus automatically turns itself off after 15 minutes of inactivity.

All of the best iPad stylus features are also included like tilt recognition and palm rejection on Apple's latest iPad Pro tablets.

(Image credit: ZAGG)

“With the Pro Stylus 2, ZAGG continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of mobile accessories,” Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG said via press release. “With its dual-tip functionality, advanced features such as tilt recognition and palm rejection technology, and the convenience of wireless charging, the Pro Stylus 2 allows users to unlock their creativity and maximize productivity."

The new Pro Stylus 2 is available now for just $79.99 and can be had direct from the company's website. Considering the dual-tip feature and the fact the Apple Pencil 2 retails for $129, this could be a stylus well worth considering the next time you're in the market for one.