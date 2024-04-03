The Apple Pencil 3 might have this very unique new gesture — ‘squeeze’ function hinted at in iPadOS 17.5 code
You will want to hold the new Apple Pencil tight!
If you were left a little unimpressed by the USB-C Apple Pencil refresh, a new leak for the Apple Pencil 3 might finally convince you to make the upgrade, when it eventually arrives.
The Apple Pencil 3 is currently expected to launch alongside the OLED iPad Pro and iPad Air 6, which were supposed to have been released last month but have since been delayed. The latest reports claim Apple’s new range of iPads will be available in May.
As spotted by 9to5Mac by searching the code for the iPadOS 17.5 beta, Apple Pencil 3 is said to get a brand new ‘squeeze’ gesture. The Apple Pencil 2 has a ‘double tap’ function, which allows users to quickly swap between the current brush and a previous tool in the best drawing apps. Squeeze will likely have a similar purpose, allowing users to swap between modes or styles.
Alternatively, ‘squeeze’ could be used while drawing to finetune brushes, as opposed to swapping modes like a button. This could mean that gripping your Apple Pencil 3 harder or softer could result in different effects while you use it. If you’re looking to get even more out of your drawings, this could be a great way to do so.
What else do we know about the Apple Pencil 3?
As well as potentially seeing a launch around the release of the next set of iPads, the Apple Pencil 3 is said to receive magnetic tips, allowing users to dynamically change the feel and weight of their pencil. This could be fantastic for artists who want to draw in Apple Vision Pro — support for which is another prominent rumor.
Given the Apple Pencil 3 is said to have some very cool functions, you will want to make sure it doesn’t get lost. Find My functionality is currently reported for the device, which could mean you don’t have to search through your sofa anymore, just in case it falls down there. This could come with a ping function, playing a noise so you can locate it easily. Given iPhone 15, the best iPhone right now, has precise Find My compatibility, Apple Pencil 3 could get this same technology. The next few months are likely going to be very exciting for Apple artists.
