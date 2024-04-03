The Apple Pencil 3 might have this very unique new gesture — ‘squeeze’ function hinted at in iPadOS 17.5 code

If you were left a little unimpressed by the USB-C Apple Pencil refresh, a new leak for the Apple Pencil 3 might finally convince you to make the upgrade, when it eventually arrives.

The Apple Pencil 3 is currently expected to launch alongside the OLED iPad Pro and iPad Air 6 , which were supposed to have been released last month but have since been delayed. The latest reports claim Apple’s new range of iPads will be available in May .

As spotted by 9to5Mac by searching the code for the iPadOS 17.5 beta, Apple Pencil 3 is said to get a brand new ‘squeeze’ gesture. The Apple Pencil 2 has a ‘double tap’ function, which allows users to quickly swap between the current brush and a previous tool in the best drawing apps. Squeeze will likely have a similar purpose, allowing users to swap between modes or styles.

Alternatively, ‘squeeze’ could be used while drawing to finetune brushes, as opposed to swapping modes like a button. This could mean that gripping your Apple Pencil 3 harder or softer could result in different effects while you use it. If you’re looking to get even more out of your drawings, this could be a great way to do so.

What else do we know about the Apple Pencil 3?

As well as potentially seeing a launch around the release of the next set of iPads, the Apple Pencil 3 is said to receive magnetic tips , allowing users to dynamically change the feel and weight of their pencil. This could be fantastic for artists who want to draw in Apple Vision Pro — support for which is another prominent rumor.

Given the Apple Pencil 3 is said to have some very cool functions, you will want to make sure it doesn’t get lost. Find My functionality is currently reported for the device , which could mean you don’t have to search through your sofa anymore, just in case it falls down there. This could come with a ping function, playing a noise so you can locate it easily. Given iPhone 15 , the best iPhone right now, has precise Find My compatibility, Apple Pencil 3 could get this same technology. The next few months are likely going to be very exciting for Apple artists.

