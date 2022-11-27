Turn your iPad Air into more of a laptop with this Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case deal — Now $40 off

There are few things that can improve the latest iPad Air as it's one of Apple's most all-around tablets. But during this year's best Cyber Monday iPad Air deals, a peripheral accessory is discounted that you don't want to pass up on: The Logitech Combo Touch iPad Air Keyboard Case.

Not only is it one of the best iPad Air keyboard cases, but the keyboard part is also detachable for when you aren't using it. It'll both protect your fancy iPad Air as well as make it more like a laptop. It fits both the iPad Air (4th generation) and the iPad Air (5th generation). Right now it's $40 off for Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) Logitech Combo Touch iPad Air (4th and 5th Gen) Keyboard Case | (Was $200) Now $160 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The iPad Air (4th generation) and (5th generation are amazing tablets, but they become more like little MacBooks with this keyboard case. The keyboard part is detachable and it features a large trackpad. It's super easy to pair it with your iPad Air and then you're good to go.

Since Apple is very selective of what kinds of accessories can be used with its iPads it's comforting to know that the Logitech accessory not only works well but is highly acclaimed. In our own Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case review written by Jared DiPane, he said, "if I had to recommend a keyboard to every iPad Air user, this would absolutely be the one that I would suggest. The keys have a great feel to them, the backlight makes it easier to use it regardless of the time of day, and the trackpad actually adds a whole lot of value to my iPad."

It's a well-made design that turns either the iPad Air (4th generation) or the iPad Air (5th generation) into more of a laptop. Plus, the smart connector technology allows it to instantly pair so getting it all set up is a snap. It really is the perfect accessory for writers, professionals, students, or anyone else that thinks a keyboard would greatly improve their iPad Air experience.