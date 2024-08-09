iPad Air and iPad mini next on the list for OLED screen upgrade

If you’ve been holding out for a non-Pro iPad model with a vibrant OLED display, you might be in luck — even if the wait might prove tortuous.

According to The Elec , Apple is planning to use a ‘lower-spec’ OLED display panel from Samsung for the next iPad Air and mini tablets. The report explains: “Apple plans to apply a lower-spec panel to Air than the iPad Pro to increase OLED iPad Air sales. If the specifications are low, the manufacturing cost is low. Air sales were higher than those of the pros on the existing LCD iPads.”

The above aligns with a leak from July that revealed an OLED iPad mini , but this is the first time we’ve heard about an OLED iPad Air. Although details are light on what the rumored Air may feature apart from a new display, there’s speculation that the new iPad mini could feature an A17 chip. This would be a massive upgrade from the A15 Bionic chip found in the iPad mini 6 .

In our review of the M2 iPad Air in May , Editor-in-Chief Gerald Lynch praised the tablet for its simple yet solid upgrade. “The M2 iPad Air isn’t all that much different from the M1 one that came out two years ago. But it knows what it is, what it can offer, and what you’ll probably want it for.”

Nevertheless, if you’re prepared to wait for an OLED display in a new iPad Air or iPad mini, don’t expect them until 2026.

Why wait?

Although an OLED iPad mini sounds enticing, the current model, along with the M2 iPad Air, are both great purchases right now. Whether you’re going back to school later this year or even considering some Christmas presents already, these tablets are well worth considering.

iPad mini 6 | $499 $379.99 at Amazon This iPad mini model uses the same A15 Bionic chip used in the iPhone 13 lineup, as well as featuring a vibrant 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 64GB of storage, and all-day battery life, the tiny iPad mini punches way above its weight in power.

M2 iPad Air 11-inch | $599 $559 at Amazon You can save $50 right now on Apple's newest iPad Air. Featuring an M2 chip, a fantastic 11-inch display, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, and more, it’s the perfect tablet to watch movies and play games on.

More from iMore