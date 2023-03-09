The new 13-inch OLED iPad Pro could cost at least $1,800, and the 11-inch won't be much cheaper
Surely not?
A new report into Apple's upcoming OLED iPad Pro for 2024 claims that it could start at as much as $1,500 for the 11-inch model, and $1,800 for the 13-inch model, due to the expense of the upgrade coming to the display.
The Elec (opens in new tab) reports Thursday that "there is a possibility that the price of the OLED iPad, which Apple plans to release for the first time next year, will exceed 2 million won. It is more than 60% higher than the current iPad price."
According to the report, Apple is planning to release a new OLED version of its best iPad, the iPad Pro, in 2024. This isn't news, we've been hearing lots of rumors about a major OLED display upgrade coming to the iPad for some time. However, this new report says the new models could be a staggering 80% more expensive than the current lineup.
2024 iPad Pro cost
The current 11-inch model costs $799, while the 12.9-inch model with mini-LED is $1,099. According to this report, base costs will rise to $1,500 and $1,800 respectively, meaning it will cost almost as much as Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro.
This eye-watering increase is due to the pricing of the development and material costs of the OLED panel going into the new iPad. According to the report, discussions with Samsung Display and LG have pegged the OLED panel cost at $270 and $250 for the 11 and 13-inch models respectively, two to three times higher than the existing OLED panel supply at 10 inches.
Apple reportedly has both an 11-inch and 13-inch model in store, but these rumored prices are absolutely wild. The only way it would make sense would be if Apple were to keep selling an LED/mini-LED version of the iPad Pro at a cheaper price point, making the OLED version a premium upgrade rather than the only tablet available. Otherwise, the OLED iPad is going to be completely unfeasible as a purchase for most people. At that price, you might as well buy a new MacBook Pro for an extra $200.
