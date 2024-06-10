Have one of these three iPads? Then you probably won't get the iPadOS 18 update

Did you buy your iPad before 2020? If so, there’s a good chance that your iPad won’t support iPadOS 18 — and the next update is expected to be a pretty big one.

According to a report from MacRumors , citing a private X account that we couldn’t verify, the following three iPads will not be getting iPadOS 18 support:

10.5-inch iPad Pro

Second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Sixth-generation iPad

According to the original report, Apple is phasing out support for the A10X Fusion chip, which powers both the 12.9-inch and 10.5-inch iPad Pro from 2017, as well as the Apple TV 4K from 2017. The sixth-generation iPad, originally launched in 2018, is powered by the standard A10 Fusion chip and will also reportedly not receive the update. This is unfortunate for those with older iPads as the next big software update for Apple’s tablet is expected to be pretty big.

What is coming with iPadOS 18?

The biggest new feature this year is expected to be the unveiling of Apple Intelligence , Apple’s take on AI. You won’t need the best iPads to run this AI but you will likely need the most powerful models to get the most out of it, as some functions are expected to run on-device, making for a much quicker user experience. Reports suggest this will make Siri much better and faster at processing requests. Interestingly, it is designed to work with Apps on-device, which means you could ask Siri to record a meeting, then transcribe said meeting and email it to interested parties and it can do that with nothing but a single request. It is even suggested to get smarter over time, to automatically create functions to handle requests you regularly ask it for.

As well as this, iPadOS 18 is reportedly receiving Apple’s brand-new Passwords app, which allows for password storage, more advanced autofill, and support for 2FA codes. If you like to jot down your thoughts, recent leaks suggest the Journal app is coming to Apple’s tablet, and the revamped calendar is reported to come alongside it. We’ll know for sure what awaits in iPadOS 18 later today at the WWDC 2024 keynote but these updates might be worth upgrading your iPad for.

iPad Air 2024 | $599 $569 at Amazon If your iPad is getting a little long in the tooth and you want a new tablet to last you for the foreseeable future, Apple's M2-powered iPad Air launched just last month and already has a nice $30 reduction.

More from iMore