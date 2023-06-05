How to download iPadOS 17 developer beta 1 for iPad

iPadOS 17 has finally been announced, and there's so much to look forward to for iPad owners with the long-awaited improvements to the Lock Screen first seen in iOS 16.

Developers are lucky enough to try out the new features in iPadOS 17 from today, with the release of iPadOS 17 developer beta 1.

This year, Apple has made some changes to the way iPadOS beta is installed, so if you're a little confused, here's how to download iPadOS 17 developer beta 1 on your iPad.

Download iPadOS 17 developer beta 1 on devices running iPadOS 16.4 or later

Make sure to back up your devices before installing beta software and install only on devices and systems that you're prepared to erase if necessary.

With iPadOS 16.4 and later, Apple has made downloading developer betas as easy as ever. It takes no time at all to download iPadOS 17 developer beta 1 if you're already on iPadOS 16.4.

Open Settings Tap General then Software Update Select Beta Updates

It's that simple. Please note: your iPad must be signed into the Apple ID enrolled in the Apple Developer Program.

Download iPadOS 17 developer beta 1 on devices running iPadOS 16.3 or earlier

Head to the Developer download page on your device and download the configuration profile

Follow the instructions on the screen to install iPadOS 17 developer beta 1

iPadOS 17 is here

The next generation of iPad software is incredibly exciting, and if you're lucky enough to be part of Apple's Developer Program, you can already get your hands on the latest software features, including the improvements to PDF annotation.

The easy changes to the way you can download and install the iOS 17 developer beta mean that any subsequent updates will be very easy to do. Just follow the steps above all over again.

