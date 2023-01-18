This guitar uses an iPad instead of pickups — and it might actually be genius

The thought of an iPad stuck under the strings of an electric guitar sounds like a DIY project that would graze the front page of YouTube in the early 2010s. But it’s 2023 and there’s an actually useful iteration of what an iPad and a guitar baby looks like.

Devil & Sons’ iCaster takes the idea of merging tech with music to a different level. Initially created to give musicians freedom over their personal style by using the iPad to design your own pickguards, the iCaster has opened up an opportunity for so much more.

Designed by Daniel Wallis for the 2022 Great Guitar Build Off, the iCaster is another in a long list of smart instruments that have gained prominence over the last decade with the use of MIDI support to connect to your tech and iOS apps to get the most out of your instrument.

Why does an iPad improve a guitar?

So what makes the iCaster more than another attempt to overcomplicate a product rooted in tradition? The iPad is a fantastic tool for musicians, from helping to learn how to play an instrument to recording your very own songs. So with an iPad attached to your guitar you can connect to Wi-Fi-enabled guitar amps, Bluetooth speakers, and even help tune your guitar by using the millions of apps on the App Store. The addition of Apple’s ecosystem to an instrument gives the opportunity for experimentation and development alongside the iCaster’s iPadOS - an exciting prospect for tech and guitar enthusiasts alike.

“I very much look forward to seeing what creative directions this instrument can go in once it gets into the hands of musicians and performers,” Wallis said. “My hope is that the prototype goes to an imaginative player who can suggest improvements for future iterations”

You can enter the raffle to be in with a chance to win this iCaster prototype via the Great Guitar Giveaway (opens in new tab). You might need to check out our best iPad guide though because an iPad isn’t included!