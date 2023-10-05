Nab $250 off this M1 MacBook Air on Amazon, ahead of Prime Deals Day

The M1 MacBook Air was a revelation for Apple fans back in 2020, and it still performs incredibly well three years later. With $250 off its original price at Amazon right now, you can save enough to pick up a nice case and more for it in the Prime Deals Days early next week.

Matching its lowest-ever price at Best Buy from a few months ago, you may be waiting until Black Friday in November to get a deal quite this good again. It’s a great reduction on a great bit of tech.

M1 MacBook Air $250 off

M1 MacBook Air | $999 $749 at Amazon Aging gracefully The 2020 M1 MacBook Air performs wonderfully thanks to the revolutionary silicon M1 chip. This is complemented by a crisp and bright 13.3-inch Retina Display, Apple’s excellent keyboard, and, coming in at 1.29 kg, is easy to travel with. Price Check: Best Buy $749 | B&H Photo $999

There's 8GB of RAM to keep things slick and speedy, while the M1 chip at the core of the machine is capable of handling all but the most demanding apps and programs. You’ll be impressed by the quick bootup times, all-day battery life, and fast storage.

With all three color models, Gold, Silver, and Space Grey included in the deal, you get a little bit of customization right from the start. They all look pretty in their own right, but the ultimate choice will of course come down to your own personal preference — ours is the Rose Gold.

I picked up the M1 MacBook Air in 2020 and it is still my most used laptop, as it balances performance with usability and looks at a great price point. The ergonomic, fanless design leaves it running almost silent, and the 256GB of fast SSD storage allows me to store most of my data on device. If you’re an editor, gamer, or someone who uses lots of productivity apps, you might want slightly increased storage, but it has served me well to date.

If you’re looking for a cheap entry point into one of Apple’s greatest devices, this is a fantastic deal.