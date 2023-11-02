Never run out of storage with this 256GB M1 iPad Air, now $100 off on Amazon
The iPad is a wonderful machine and, with some fantastic games and apps, it’s easy to run out of storage. Luckily, today, you can pick up a 5th gen iPad Air with an M1 chip, Liquid Retina Display, and 256GB of storage at a great $100 reduction. This is a nice deal on an iPad that will likely last you a very long time.
This deal brings the device all the way down to $649.99, matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen it available for. Though Black Friday is just a few short weeks away, we can’t see it being topped soon.
The M1 iPad Air combines excellent specs in a lightweight package to make a device that performs like a laptop but functions closer to a handheld device. With that mighty storage, you can download all the games and photos you like too.
The M1 chips originally launched back in 2020 but still perform admirably today, giving you more than enough power to run production apps and games with no problems. As well as this, the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display is crisp and allows all those colors to shine. The display’s color accuracy is one of the main reasons iPads have become such excellent drawing tools for professional artists.
If you don’t fancy drawing with it, the screen, decent tablet camera, and easy-to-use Touch ID make it perfect for someone looking for a social media tool when you’re curled up on the couch. With five different color options and all-day battery life, it’s an excellent little device that should serve you well in the future. If you’re looking for an M2 chip for better performance, you could go all the way up to an M2 iPad Pro, which is $100 off but it’s still a good bit more expensive than this find.
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
WotcheredWhich is already over $100 too much for a twopenny-ha’penny chip difference !Reply
