Never run out of storage with this 256GB M1 iPad Air, now $100 off on Amazon

The iPad is a wonderful machine and, with some fantastic games and apps, it’s easy to run out of storage. Luckily, today, you can pick up a 5th gen iPad Air with an M1 chip, Liquid Retina Display, and 256GB of storage at a great $100 reduction. This is a nice deal on an iPad that will likely last you a very long time.

This deal brings the device all the way down to $649.99, matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen it available for. Though Black Friday is just a few short weeks away, we can’t see it being topped soon.

Lots of games on your iPad?

256GB M1 iPad Air | 749.00 649.99 at Amazon The M1 iPad Air combines excellent specs in a lightweight package to make a device that performs like a laptop but functions closer to a handheld device. With that mighty storage, you can download all the games and photos you like too.

iPad deals: Amazon | B&H Photo | Best Buy | Walmart

The M1 chips originally launched back in 2020 but still perform admirably today, giving you more than enough power to run production apps and games with no problems. As well as this, the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display is crisp and allows all those colors to shine. The display’s color accuracy is one of the main reasons iPads have become such excellent drawing tools for professional artists.