The iPad mini 6 is currently at its lowest-ever price making it perfect for going back to school

Though it’s starting to get a little long in the tooth, at three years old, the iPad mini 6 still has a dedicated user base, thanks to its extra small size and still quite capable processing power. Still considered one of the best iPads to this day, it’s not quite as impressive as the iPad Pro M4 but, at a fraction of the price, the value it offers is practically unmatched.

Right now at Amazon, you can pick up an iPad mini 6 at just $379, $120 cheaper than its retail price, and the best we’ve ever seen it at. You will want to act fast though, as we don’t know how long this deal will be sticking around.

A mini iPad and a big deal

iPad mini 6 | $499 $379.99 at Amazon With the A15 Bionic chip used in the iPhone 13 lineup, a gorgeous 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 64GB of storage, and all-day battery life, the tiny iPad mini punches way above its weight in power. If you want to play games, watch the best shows on Apple TV, and need a nice productivity device, this can do it all. In our iPad mini 6 review , we said “It’s a super device in basically all areas” and that’s still true three years later.

If you plan on producing music or editing videos, we’d recommend going for something a bit beefier ( like the iPad Air 6 which is also on sale at Amazon ) but it should perform pretty much everything else with few hiccups. Thanks to its very small size, this can be paired with an Apple Pencil 2 ( which is also on sale at Amazon ) to make it the perfect note-taking/drawing device. It can easily fit in a backpack, to get drawing on the go.

All iPad mini 6 colors (Starlight, Pink, Purple, Space Grey) are on sale at the same price, and the 256GB model is also on sale at $529.99. There’s a chance we could see an iPad mini refresh at some point over the next year, though, at this price point, you won’t regret the purchase even if it does.