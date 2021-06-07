Apple has just announced the next iteration of software for iPad at WWDC 2021, iPadOS 15. This was expected, and it's a game-changer, considering that this is software that allows the latest iPad Pro (2021) with M1 chip to run at its full potential. iPadOS 15 brings with it plenty of brand new features (especially to take advantage of M1 iPads), changes, and improvements to the software. Here is everything we know about iPadOS 15 so far. Widgets and App Library

Home screen widgets are now available on the iPad. You can place widgets anywhere on the Home screen, just like how it was introduced in iOS 14. There is now also a larger format widget size that is designed specifically for the larger display of the iPad. There are new widgets for the App Store, Find My, Game Center, Mail, and Contacts. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

The App Library is also finally on the iPad as well, and is even available from the Dock. You can hide and reorder app paages too, just like on the iPhone. Multitasking

Big changes are coming to the iPad in terms of multitasking. Apple has made it easier to discover, easier to use, and even more powerful than ever before. You will now have a control at the top of every app, which appears as three little dots that will bring down the different windowing options: Split View or Slide Over. While you're in Split View, you can quickly access the Home Screen, making it easier than before to select another app to go into Split View.

There is also a shelf that shows all open windows at the bottom. You can swipe your apps down to this shelf — essentially, it saves windows to a different zone. You can also drag apps on top of each other in the multitasking view to create new split views. For those who are using keyboards with their iPads, there are new keyboard shortcuts for accessing all of these new multitasking features too. Notes

Notes is now aimed for better collaboration and organization. You can @ mention someone so that they are notified. An Activity view lets you check on all of the changes made to a note while you were away. And there are now #tags, making it easier to organize everything in your notes. Quick Note is now available on the iPad. You can get to a note from pretty much anywhere by swiping up from the bottom right of the screen with your stylus. If you have an app already open, Quick Note can include info from that app in your note. It uses intelligence to determine this. Quick Notes will only be available on iPadOS and Mac, but you can edit these from iOS later. Quick Note can be minimized and open links in the background. Safari A new design is coming to Safari, mkaing it easier to let users see more of the page while browsing. A new tab bar takes on the color of the webpage and even combines tabs, toolbar, and the search field into a single, compact design. The Tab Groups feature lets you easily save and manage tabs, which is great when you need to plan trips, shopping, or just storing frequently visited tabs. Tab Groups will sync across all devices, including Mac and iPhone. Safari will also support extensions from the App Store. Translate