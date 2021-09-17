iPadOS 15 unlocks as much as 12GB of RAM for use by each app, up from 5GB

What you need to know
- Apple's iPadOS 15 will allow apps to use as much as 12GB of RAM.
- Currently, apps are limited to just 5GB.
- iPadOS 15 ships on Monday, September 20.
Apple's iPadOS 15 will allow apps to use as much as 12GB of RAM when it ships on Monday, September 20. That's a huge jump from the 5GB that previous versions of iPadOS made available.
Until now, Apple has limited how much RAM a single app can use in order to avoid over-taxing the system. But with some iPads now coming with as much as 16GB of RAM, Apple is now giving apps access to much more of it — as was first suspected when iPadOS 15 was announced earlier this year.
The news came via developer Lucky Clan, the team behind Artstudio Pro — an iPad art app that can make great use of as much RAM as Apple will give it. According to Lucky Clan, iPads with 16GB of RAM will allocate 12GB to a single app, while those with 8GB will be able to give a single app as much as 6GB.
This news comes as Apple recently announced a new iPad mini that comes with a powerful A15 chip inside and could be a great workhorse. The addition of extra RAM options for developers will only help there, potentially making the little tablet the best iPad for all kinds of uses.
Apple's new iPad mini is available for pre-order right now and goes on sale next Friday, September 24.
