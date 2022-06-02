Ever since the iPad Pro first got the M1 chip, people have been wondering when the iPad would be able to use all that power to its fullest potential — most conceded that the software was the limiting factor. With WWDC 2022 coming up on Monday, it appears that iPadOS 16 will be getting a considerable boost in features.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple is aiming to make the iPad more laptop-like and less like an iPhone.

"Apple Inc. will announce significant changes to the iPad's software next week at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, according to people with knowledge of the matter, part of a push to make the device more like a laptop and less like a phone."

What does that mean? Well, for starters, the report claims better multitasking features will be featured in iPadOS 16 that will make it easier to switch between apps and know what apps are currently open. A lackluster user experience during multitasking is a common complaint of iPadOS 15, so I'm sure that would be a welcomed addition if the rumor is true.

The biggest reveal of the new report is perhaps the rumored ability to resize app windows, which could allow for new ways to share the screen with multiple apps.

This could open the way for more than two apps to share the screen at one time. Both Split View and Slide Over in the current iPad software don't allow much wiggle room for having various apps open and on-screen at a time.

While we do expect iPadOS 16 to be shown off at the WWDC 2022 Keynote on Monday, it's likely that the official public release of the software won't be until the fall.