The iPhone 11 will reportedly come with the same OLED displays used for Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Note 10, according The Elec, a South Korean site. The displays Samsung uses for its phones are branded "M9," which the report says will be the same ones use for the new iPhones.

Ever since Apple introduced OLED displays in the iPhone, it has used Samsung panels, but this could be the first time it uses the same panels found in Samsung's own phones.

For the iPhone X, XS and XS Max, Apple used custom OLED panels that were codenamed "T2." Although made by Samsung, Apple color calibrated the displays to ensure the same quality as the LCD panels it used on previous phones.

It's unclear why Apple is making the sudden change. It might be that Samsung has tweaked the display quality or some other logistical factor like production speed. It could also be related to the fact that Apple shipped a lower number of iPhones with OLED panels than it had promised Samsung when this partnership began.

Whatever the case, Samsung and Apple's flagships could have displays that look very similar this year.

Apple will announce the new iPhones next month. If renders in the new iOS 13 beta are to be believed, that date will be September 10. We'll see then how the OLED displays on the new iPhones look.