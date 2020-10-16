What you need to know
- The iPhone 12 is now available to pre-order.
- Specifically, the 6.1-inch models of iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro.
- Prices start at $799.
Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available to pre-order from Apple.com and select carriers, specifically the 6.1-inch version of each device.
iPhone 12 | From $799 at Apple
Pre-orders are now open for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro at Apple. Devices will begin shipping on October 23.
Apple's new iPhone 12 lineup features superfast 5G connectivity, an A14 processor, and a new design. They also feature a Super Retina XDR Display and Ceramic Shield.
As mentioned, only the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 is available to pre-order today, in both regular and 'Pro' variants.
Prices start at $799 for the iPhone 12 and $999 for the 12 Pro. If you're after the iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone 12 Pro Max, then you'll have to wait until next month for pre-orders to begin.
You can find all of the best iPhone 12 deals here.
- How to order the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in the UK
- How to order the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in Canada
- iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: What's the difference and should you upgrade?
If you're in the hunt for accessories, several of Apple's own-brand accessories, including the new Apple Silicone cases and MagSafe charging accessories are also available to purchase. You can find everything you need to know in our Best iPhone 12 cases roundup and our Best iPhone 12 Pro cases article.
We can also help you find the best iPhone 12 screen protectors and best iPhone 12 Pro screen protectors.
One extra wrinkle to think about this year, Apple no longer ships its iPhones with either chargers bricks or headphones in the box, but you will get a USB-C to Lightning cable. Unsure about what accessories you'll need, here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 12 chargers.
