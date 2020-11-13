iPhone 12 Pro Max, 12 mini arrive in Apple stores

What you need to know
- The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini are now available.
- Apple has documented stores around the world as customers begin to secure their new devices.
- Deliveries of the new iPhones are also beginning to arrive.
Apple has shared its customary images as its stores open on iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini launch day, as buyers arrive to collect their devices.
On Friday, November 13, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini went on sale around the world. iPhone 12 Pro Max features the most advanced pro camera system and the largest display ever on an iPhone, while iPhone 12 mini is the smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world. Whether in person or online, Apple team members deliver the same level of service and support customers have come to expect from Apple.
Apple shared photos of customers collecting devices in its Apple Sydney store in Australia, naturally among the first to open its doors to customers on launch day.
In these uniquely challenging times, Apple has also shared images of its online team members, which it says are ready to offer their expertise, service, and support to customers who need it but don't want to, or can't travel to a store.
Photos were also shared from Apple Sanlitun in China.
As noted, Friday 13 is also the first day that customers will begin receiving deliveries of their orders, with users already taking to Twitter to share their new purchases:
Apple's iPhone 12 was announced back in October and features the all-new A14 processor, redesigned chassis, and 5G capability for ultrafast networking.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Kuo: AirPods 3 with Pro design, mini LED iPad coming first half of 2021
A new report from Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple plans to release a new pair of AirPods and a mini LED iPad in the first half of 2021. Kuo says the AirPods 3 will adopt the design of Apple's AirPods Pro, echoing previous rumors.
Huge PCalc update supports macOS Big Sur & lives in your menu bar
The popular PCalc Mac calculator has received a big update that might just change the way you use it forever.
Task manager Things gets its macOS Big Sur update, complete with widgets
Fans of Things, one of the best task management apps around, now have a macOS Big Sur build to use complete with rich notifications and new widgets.
Protect your big, beautiful iPhone 12 Pro Max with a new case
The iPhone 12 Pro Max is Apple's top-of-the-line handset. Surely, you want to preserve its good looks with a case. We've rounded up some of the best cases you can buy from the thinnest barely-there cases to more rugged options.