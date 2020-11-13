Black Friday deals from $10: Save big on Echo, Fire TV, and more at Amazon right now

out now

iPhone 12 Pro Max, 12 mini arrive in Apple stores

Customers will also begin receiving their deliveries today.
Stephen Warwick

Apple Iphone12mini Iphone12promax Availability Shanghai 01Apple Iphone12mini Iphone12promax Availability Sydney 01

What you need to know

  • The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini are now available.
  • Apple has documented stores around the world as customers begin to secure their new devices.
  • Deliveries of the new iPhones are also beginning to arrive.

Apple has shared its customary images as its stores open on iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini launch day, as buyers arrive to collect their devices.

From Apple:

On Friday, November 13, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini went on sale around the world. iPhone 12 Pro Max features the most advanced pro camera system and the largest display ever on an iPhone, while iPhone 12 mini is the smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world. Whether in person or online, Apple team members deliver the same level of service and support customers have come to expect from Apple.

Apple shared photos of customers collecting devices in its Apple Sydney store in Australia, naturally among the first to open its doors to customers on launch day.

In these uniquely challenging times, Apple has also shared images of its online team members, which it says are ready to offer their expertise, service, and support to customers who need it but don't want to, or can't travel to a store.

Apple Iphone12mini Iphone12promax Availability Shanghai 01Source: Apple

Photos were also shared from Apple Sanlitun in China.

Apple Iphone12mini Iphone12promax Availability Beijing 04Source: Apple

As noted, Friday 13 is also the first day that customers will begin receiving deliveries of their orders, with users already taking to Twitter to share their new purchases:

Apple's iPhone 12 was announced back in October and features the all-new A14 processor, redesigned chassis, and 5G capability for ultrafast networking.

