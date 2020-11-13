iPhone 12 Pro Max, 12 mini arrive in Apple stores

Apple has shared its customary images as its stores open on iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini launch day, as buyers arrive to collect their devices.

From Apple:

On Friday, November 13, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini went on sale around the world. iPhone 12 Pro Max features the most advanced pro camera system and the largest display ever on an iPhone, while iPhone 12 mini is the smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world. Whether in person or online, Apple team members deliver the same level of service and support customers have come to expect from Apple.

Apple shared photos of customers collecting devices in its Apple Sydney store in Australia, naturally among the first to open its doors to customers on launch day.

In these uniquely challenging times, Apple has also shared images of its online team members, which it says are ready to offer their expertise, service, and support to customers who need it but don't want to, or can't travel to a store.