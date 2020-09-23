What you need to know
- The iPhone 12 might be released on October 16.
- That's according to a tip-off reported by AppleInsider.
- A report claims an iPhone 12 event will be held on October 13, with pre-orders starting on October 16.
A new report from AppleInsider says that Apple will announce the iPhone 12 on October 13, with pre-orders beginning October 16.
According to the outlet:
Apple is anticipated to be holding a second special event in the not too distant future, but it is unclear when it will take place. According to a tipster contacting AppleInsider, Apple will be holding the event on Tuesday, October 13, with preorders starting the following Friday, October 16.
The tip was sent by someone self-identified as working for a carrier in the Netherlands. While there is no concrete evidence corroborating the event date itself, the message's IP address is one within a range controlled by a carrier's corporate network.
As AI notes, there is no concrete evidence to corroborate the date. However, a rumor back in August from leaker Jon Prosser stated a very similar timeframe.
Namely, that the iPhone 12 event would take place on the week commencing October 12, with pre-orders for the iPhone 12 kicking off that same week and shipping from October 19 or thereabouts.
An important distinction, whilst Prosser says all the iPhones may be unveiled at that event, the iPhone 12 'Pro' devices, a 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch premium offering will not be released in the same week. He says that pre-order and shipping for both will take place in November, with no exact date nailed down.
AI's report makes no distinction regarding the timing of pre-orders for the iPhone 12 'Pro' models, so it is unclear if this tip is referring to the pre-order of just the iPhone 12, or indeed the entire iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro lineup.
UK carrier EE recently told employees Apple's 5G iPhone was "days away" in a presentation featuring Apple's head of services Eddy Cue.
