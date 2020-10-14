Yesterday, to much fanfare, Apple announced its brand new iPhone 12 lineup. One big omission you might have spotted, however, is that Apple no longer plans to include either a charging adapter or Lightning headphones in its iPhone boxes, either the new models or previous iPhones. Whilst Apple is banking on most users having chargers and headphones from previous purchases, Prime Day might well be the perfect time to invest in a pair of true wireless headphones like AirPods or PowerBeats. In particular, because Apple's new MagSafe charging technology for iPhone is paving the way for the very first portless iPhone.

By investing in wireless headphones now, you can get yourself a great pair for iPhone 12, and futureproof yourself for future generations of iPhone. Here are some of the best Prime Day deals for headphones from Apple.

AirPods

Apple's own AirPods are, of course, an iconic way to kit yourself out with the latest in wireless audio technology. All three generations of Apple's AirPods are currently on sale during Prime Day, including Apple's AirPods Pro, which are finally less than $200.

Powerbeats

If AirPods aren't your thing, then why not try Powerbeats? Our Powerbeats Pro review left us mightily impressed. A 4.5* score comes thanks to brilliant audio, fast pairing through Apple's H1 chip. These headphones are perfect for exercising thanks to their sporty design and excellent fit. Did we mention they're 30% off this Prime Day?