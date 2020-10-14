Yesterday, to much fanfare, Apple announced its brand new iPhone 12 lineup. One big omission you might have spotted, however, is that Apple no longer plans to include either a charging adapter or Lightning headphones in its iPhone boxes, either the new models or previous iPhones. Whilst Apple is banking on most users having chargers and headphones from previous purchases, Prime Day might well be the perfect time to invest in a pair of true wireless headphones like AirPods or PowerBeats. In particular, because Apple's new MagSafe charging technology for iPhone is paving the way for the very first portless iPhone.
By investing in wireless headphones now, you can get yourself a great pair for iPhone 12, and futureproof yourself for future generations of iPhone. Here are some of the best Prime Day deals for headphones from Apple.
AirPods
Apple's own AirPods are, of course, an iconic way to kit yourself out with the latest in wireless audio technology. All three generations of Apple's AirPods are currently on sale during Prime Day, including Apple's AirPods Pro, which are finally less than $200.
Peak Apple: AirPods Pro
At $50 off, the amazing AirPods Pro finally dip below the $200 mark. This is the time to buy Apple's flagship earbuds.
Want to save even more? Apple regular AirPods are on sale too.
Lowest price: AirPods with wired charging case
If you don't mind plugging the AirPods case in to charge, you can save $44 on the regular AirPods right now.
Charging freedom: AirPods with wireless charging case
Looking for regular AirPods with the wireless charging case? Yup, those are deeply discounted now too at $49 off.
Powerbeats
If AirPods aren't your thing, then why not try Powerbeats? Our Powerbeats Pro review left us mightily impressed. A 4.5* score comes thanks to brilliant audio, fast pairing through Apple's H1 chip. These headphones are perfect for exercising thanks to their sporty design and excellent fit. Did we mention they're 30% off this Prime Day?
Wire-free
Beats Powerbeats Pro
Built with sport in mind, the Powerbeats Pro have the same Apple smarts as AirPods but in a design that prioritizes comfort and stability. These earbuds last up to 9 hours with 24 hours from the charging case. This Prime Day deal marks a new low price.
$174.95
$249.95 $75 off
Solo Pro
Prefer something over the ear? Why not check out Apple's Beats Solo Pro headphones, Prime Day has these down at a whopping $1290 off!
Beat it
Beats Solo Pro
Turn on ANC to block out external noise or switch to transparency mode to stay aware of your surroundings. Enjoy exceptional audio quality, up to 22 hours of playtime, and fast charge via the built-in Lightning port. Various colors are discounted for Prime Day.
$179.95
$299.95 $120 Off
