Whilst Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 might just be a few days away, Apple plans its hardware lineups years in advance. With that in mind, if the iPhone 12 isn't the upgrade option for you, then you may well be interested in what Apple might have to offer next year by way of the iPhone 13. We don't know much yet, but early indications are that Apple will follow the same lineup as the iPhone 12 and that the iPhone could be in for a big display upgrade. Here's everything we know about the iPhone 13 so far.

Name: iPhone 13?

The most substantial rumors surrounding the iPhone in 2021 suggest it will be named the iPhone 13. Apple has been known to release 'S' versions of its iPhones in previous years, so there is always the chance that we might see iPhone 12 'S', however, rumors of big display improvements and the prospect of a portless iPhone suggest this will be a bigger upgrade worth of a whole new number, rather than a letter.

Design

With iPhone 12, Apple is expected to shift to a new square design reminiscent of iPhones of old, such as the iPhone 4 and 5. This is a big shift from previous years, and it seems less likely that Apple would make two substantial style changes to the iPhone in two years. Without any rumors or renderings to go on, this is pure speculation at this point, but don't be surprised if the iPhone 13 looks a bit like the iPhone 12.

Size

If recent reports are correct, there will be three different sizes of iPhone 13, and four total models.

The iPhone 12 is expected to debut as follows:

iPhone 12 Mini - 5.4-inch display

iPhone 12 Max - 6.1-inch display

iPhone 12 Pro - 6.1-inch display

iPhone 12 Pro Max - 6.7-inch display

According to Mizuho Securities, Apple will follow this lineup to the letter with iPhone 13:

iPhone 13 Mini - 5.4-inch display

iPhone 13 Max - 6.1-inch display

iPhone 13 Pro - 6.1-inch display

iPhone 13 Pro Max - 6.7-inch display

Display

If reports are correct, 2021 could finally be the year of 120Hz on the iPhone. According to reports, the iPhone 13 is expected to feature a ProMotion display with a variable refresh rate display, thanks to LTPO adoption. This is the same technology Apple uses in Apple Watch and could signal the inclusion of an always-on display option, as well as 120Hz capability.

Display analyst Ross Young says the iPhone 13 models will feature integrated touch technology, including the touchscreen and the display as a single panel, reducing the thickness of the display overall. All of the iPhone 13's display will be OLED, per reports.

Processor

We have no indication as to how Apple will power its iPhone 13 yet. Apple has in recent years followed the very simple pattern of adding a new 'A' series chip to its iPhone each year. If Apple follows previous form, we can probably expect a new 'A' series chip, probably an A15, to feature.

Camera

One big rumored improvement for iPhone 13 is the camera. Reports suggest that at least the iPhone 13 Pro versions of the device will feature a Time-of-Flight camera, with a triple-lens configuration.

Reports also claim that the iPhone 13 lineup, the two lower-end devices, will receive a boost by taking on the camera from the iPhone 12 Pro Max. As with iPhone 12, these are expected to be dual cameras.

Battery

We don't have any specific rumors about the iPhone 13's battery yet. However, if Apple sticks with the same form factor/size lineup as the iPhone 12, it's probably safe to assume the battery in the iPhone will be of a similar size for each respective model.

Connectivity

It is rumored the iPhone 13 'Pro' lineup will feature both mmWave and Sub6 GHz 5G connectivity, whilst the basic models will only get mmWave. Sub6 offers substantially faster speeds compared to mmWave.

Charging: Finally USB-C, right?

Bad news. A report from Jon Prosser earlier this year states that Apple will never adopt USB-C in the iPhone and that Apple is planning to release one 'portless' iPhone next year. That's right, at least one iPhone 13 could come with no ports whatsoever, relying on wireless connectivity and charging, or perhaps a smart connector to get the job done.

Price

Again, there are no specific rumors about the price of the iPhone 13 yet, but in recent years Apple has followed the simple pattern of introducing a new phone at roughly similar price points to current models and then reducing the price of the old one. We'd be pretty surprised if the iPhone 13 is substantially different in price to iPhone 12.

Release date

2020 was a strange year for iPhone, and the iPhone 12 is expected to debut in October, delayed from Apple's usual September window. With things globally hopefully trending a bit more towards 'normal' over the next few months, Apple might aim for a September launch as per previous years in 2021. However, given the delay to the iPhone in 2020, it is always possible Apple could push the iPhone 13 back a month to give the iPhone 12 a full year's life cycle.