The rest of the iPhone 13 lineup is roaring while the iPhone 13 mini is still trying to play catchup.

A new report from analytics firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (via 9to5Mac) found that, while the rest of the iPhone lineup is experiencing "some of the best results in many quarters," the iPhone mini only accounts for around three percent of that success.

Josh Lowitz, CIRP partner and co-founder, said that iPhone 13 lineup accounted for three-quarters of sales in the March quarter, a growth of fourteen percent when compared to the iPhone 12 lineup.

The new iPhone 13 models enjoyed some of the largest share we've seen in many quarters. The four models, including 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, and 13 mini, accounted for almost three-quarters of sales in the March quarter. Last year at this time the then-new iPhone 12 models had 61% of sales. Also this quarter, iPhone 13 had the highest share for a single model, at 38%, that we've seen in some time. Post-pandemic buyers flocked to Apple's newest phones, even though they had only incremental improvements over previous models. iPhone mini continues to have low share, with 12 and 13 mini each accounting for only 3% of sales."

Mike Levin, CIRP partner and co-founder, said that users are holding onto their older phones for longer now that the market shifted from subsidized phones as part of the contract to installment contracts.

Since the market shifted to unsubsidized phone sales on installment contracts, the age of old phones climbed as owners enjoyed using their paid-for phones. Recently that trend reversed, perhaps as options for trading-in high value used phones continued to improve."

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 lineup at an event in the fall of 2022. The biggest change that is expected to the iPhone this year is the removal of the iPhone mini from the lineup. Instead of the mini, Apple is expected to create a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Max.