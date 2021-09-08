iPhone 13 event to feature massive AirPods 3 upgrade, says leaker

A new series of leaks from Twitter account PineLeaks, run by leaker Max Weinbach, says that Apple will announce the Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch and AirPods 3 alongside its iPhone 13 next week.

Following Apple's announcement, PineLeaks took to Twitter stating:

Fitting to the announcement of Apple's September event, we are publishing our report on Apple's upcoming products, including the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and 3rd Generation AirPods.

In a series of tweets the account stated a number of expected improvements and announcements ahead of the event. We have heard previously about the pairing of Apple Watch and iPhone for the event, and the inclusion of AirPods, primarily an iPhone accessory, also makes sense.

Shaping up to be the some of Apple's best true wireless earbuds ever, Pine says AirPods 3's charging case will receive a 20% bigger battery compared to the second-gen and will charge wirelessly as standard. Furthermore, they state we can expect "noticeably better bass and low ends" compared to the previous generation. Inside the AirPods themselves, batteries will reportedly be the same size as Apple's AirPods Pro. PineLeaks and Weinbach have accurately leaked Apple's plans in the past, including previous iPhone details and changes to Apple's iOS software. Weinbach also nailed Apple's spring release plans from earlier this year and details about the iPhone 12, and has a nearly 70% accuracy rating according to AppleTrack.

Batteries inside the AirPods themselves should be around the same size as the ones found on the current AirPods Pro.



Speaking of batteries, the Apple Watch Series 7 is bound to see its first real battery life improvement since the original Apple Watch. — Pine (@PineLeaks) September 7, 2021

New AirPods

Apple's next-generation AirPods are shaping up to be a big improvement on previous models, and will reportedly feature a design overhaul akin to AirPods Pro, according to numerous separate reports. We've seen a few leaked dummy units and renders suggesting that Apple's AirPods have been ready to go for some time. Hopefully, we just have a few more days left to wait.