With Apple's iPhone 12 well established as one of the most popular and successful iPhones in recent years, eyes are starting to look ahead to Apple's next-generation smartphone, expected to debut later in 2021. Here's everything we already know about the upcoming release.

Name: Unlucky for some

Yes, we know, the title of this article is iPhone 13. However, the most recent reports suggest that internally, Apple's engineers consider the 2021 iPhone to be an 'S' upgrade, and Jon Prosser says that his sources indicate this will indeed be the name given to the device. In fact, Prosser says that because of the negative connotations given to the number 13 in some cultures, there might not be an iPhone 13... ever.

Design

The brand new design of the iPhone 12 with its square edges has been a big hit with plenty of customers, and there are no reports that Apple plans to deviate from this design in 2021. If an 'S' upgrade really is on the cards, expect changes under the hood, but not to the bodywork.

Size

Reports indicate that Apple will follow the same lineup configuration as the iPhone 12, which means four phones in three different sizes:

iPhone 12S mini (5.4-inch)

iPhone 12S (6.1-inch)

iPhone 12S Pro (6.1-inch)

iPhone 12S Pro Max (6.7-inch)

Display

If reports are correct, 2021 could finally be the year of 120Hz on the iPhone. According to reports, the iPhone 12S Pro lineup is expected to feature a ProMotion display with a variable refresh rate display, thanks to LTPO adoption. This is the same technology Apple uses in Apple Watch and could signal the inclusion of an always-on display option, as well as 120Hz capability.

Processor

We have no indication as to how Apple will power its 2021 iPhone yet. In recent years Apple has followed the very simple pattern of adding a new 'A' series chip to its iPhone each year. If Apple follows previous form, we can probably expect a new 'A' series chip, probably an A15, to feature.

Camera

One big rumored improvement for the next iPhone is the camera. Reports suggest that at least the iPhone 12S Pro versions of the device will feature a Time-of-Flight camera, with a triple-lens configuration.

Reports also claim that the iPhone 12S lineup, the two lower-end devices, will receive a boost by taking on the camera from the iPhone 12 Pro Max. As with iPhone 12, these are expected to be dual cameras.

Battery

We don't have any specific rumors about the iPhone 12S battery yet. However, if Apple sticks with the same form factor/size lineup as the iPhone 12, it's probably safe to assume the battery in the iPhone will be of a similar size for each respective model. The adoption of LTPO and variable refresh rate, as used in Apple Watch, could make for big efficiency savings when it comes to power, and may make for improved battery life.

Connectivity