Apple's iPhone 13 is now available to pre-order, and the first set of unboxings and hands-on images from creators is here.
Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 13, now has two new colors for the Pro and regular models, both slightly different shades of green. Here's a roundup of the first videos and articles showing off the new colors!
While the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13's new hues look earthier and closer to a leafy green, the Pro flagships come with a sort of frosted finish that helps them better reject smudges. It also makes the color a little paler and adds a metallic sheen.
