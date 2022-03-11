Apple Iphone 13 Green FamilySource: Apple

What you need to know

  • The green iPhone 13 is now available to pre-order.
  • The first lot of unboxings and videos are here to show you what it looks like.
  • Apple unveiled the new green iPhone 13 at its Peek Performance event on Tuesday.

Apple's iPhone 13 is now available to pre-order, and the first set of unboxings and hands-on images from creators is here.

Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 13, now has two new colors for the Pro and regular models, both slightly different shades of green. Here's a roundup of the first videos and articles showing off the new colors!

Rene Ritchie

Marques Brownlee

iJustine

Cnet

Sara Dietschy

Brian Tong

Engadget

While the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13's new hues look earthier and closer to a leafy green, the Pro flagships come with a sort of frosted finish that helps them better reject smudges. It also makes the color a little paler and adds a metallic sheen.

Andru Edwards

Nikias Molina

Krystal Lora

