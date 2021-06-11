Seven new, unreleased iPhones have been added to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database and it's likely they're part of the iPhone 13 lineup that should be announced this fall.

All devices that support encryption and will be sold in specific parts of the world must be registered with the EEC and it's been a source of leaks in the past. The entries were first spotted by Consomaac and include product numbers A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643 and A2645.

The entries don't tell us anything else about the devices, but those model numbers don't currently exist so you don't have to take too long of a leap to get to iPhone 13. If everything goes according to past launch timescales Apple should announce the iPhone 14 lineup in or around September.

We aren't expecting huge changes from the iPhone 13 models this year, although a smaller notch is in the cards as is a 120Hz ProMotion display for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. It's a safe bet that we'll see a new A15 processor and some tweaked cameras as well.

Not interested in waiting until September for a new iPhone? The current iPhone lineup is still mighty impressive and there are some great iPhone 12 deals to be had. Whether it's the miniature iPhone 12 mini or the huge iPhone 12 Pro Max, there's an iPhone 12 for everyone.