As reported by Mac Okatara, there might be a few notable changes coming to the iPhone 13 lineup. According to rumors, Apple will release another four-model lineup this year as well and, while the general design will stay the same as the iPhone 12, the phones will get .26 mm thicker.

As information for Chinese suppliers, the next iPhone 13 will continue to adopt the iPhone 12's four-product enclosure design, and while the height and width will remain unchanged, the thickness will increase by 0.26 mm, sources said.

This increase in thickness may be due to changes in the camera units, which is rumored to come to all iPhone 13 models.