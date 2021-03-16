What you need to know
- New renders show just how amazing iPhone 13 Pro could look.
- Renders show a port-free iPhone complete with Touch ID and more.
Whenever we're waiting for a new iPhone to be announced we tend to see concepts galore. Some are good, some are bad. Few are as compelling as this one and I'm more than ready to throw my money at Apple to get my hands on any iPhone that comes close to these renders.
Created by YouTuber 4RMD, this iPhone 13 Pro concept video includes some still images that are more than enough to whet the appetite. Building on the already gorgeous iPhone 12 Pro, 4RMD has taken away the Lightning port, made the infamous notch smaller, and added Touch ID to the display.
Oh, and they've answered my prayers by giving me a red model. Are you watching, Apple?
Sure, I could just put my iPhone 12 Pro in Apple's red iPhone case – one of the best iPhone 12 Pro cases available – but it isn't the same, is it?
Check it out.
Introducing Apple iPhone 13 Pro (Max). 5G. A15 Bionic, fastest chip in a smartphone. LiDAR Scanner. 6.1" Super Retina XDR. 120Hz refresh rate, ProMotion. Always-On Display. Smaller notch. Face ID. Touch ID is back (in-display fingerprint sensor). Camera improvements. Sapphire glass Camera lens. 8K Video capture. Portrait mode video recording. The port is now gone (port-less). Slightly thicker. Larger battery. 8GB RAM. Up to 1TB Storage. Rose Gold return. and more.
What do you think? The loss of the Lightning port would be controversial but I'm sure we could all get behind the other changes mentioned here. Unfortunately, I'm not convinced we'll get many of them in 2021. Maybe 2022?
Would you be all-in if the real iPhone 13 Pro offers the same features as this concept?
China working on bypass to iOS 14 tracking changes
A new report claims the state-backed China Advertising Association is testing a tool that could bypass Apple's iOS 14 privacy rules that stop users being tracked if they opt-out.
Apple stock has 30% upside in the next 12 months, says Deutsche Bank
A new report says that Deutsche Bank sees a 30% upside in Apple's share price in the coming months.
New Kuo note suggests AirPods 3 might not arrive this month after all
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has a new research note out that suggests AirPods 3 won't go into mass production until the third quarter of the year.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style with these green Apple Watch Bands
Coordinate your Apple Watch band to your green outfit with one of these stylish bands.