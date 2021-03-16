Whenever we're waiting for a new iPhone to be announced we tend to see concepts galore. Some are good, some are bad. Few are as compelling as this one and I'm more than ready to throw my money at Apple to get my hands on any iPhone that comes close to these renders.

Created by YouTuber 4RMD, this iPhone 13 Pro concept video includes some still images that are more than enough to whet the appetite. Building on the already gorgeous iPhone 12 Pro, 4RMD has taken away the Lightning port, made the infamous notch smaller, and added Touch ID to the display.

Oh, and they've answered my prayers by giving me a red model. Are you watching, Apple?

Sure, I could just put my iPhone 12 Pro in Apple's red iPhone case – one of the best iPhone 12 Pro cases available – but it isn't the same, is it?

Check it out.