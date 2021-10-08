What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone 13 Pro is here and now our friends at Android Central have taken a look for themselves
- A lengthy comparison video compares iPhone 13 Pro with some of the best competition from Android land.
It's fair to say that Apple's iPhone 13 is the hottest new phone right now with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max the best of the best. But what about the best of the rest? How does the best iPhone Apple has ever made compare with the Samsung Galaxy S21+, OnePlus 9 Pro, and Google Pixel 5?
That's the question our friends over at Android Central wanted to find out, creating a 26-minute deep-dive in order to come up with an answer. And it might not be the one that you expected.
Grab a coffee and check it out!
Many are praising Apple's latest iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, but does it really hold up to scrutiny when compared to comparable Android devices? We tested the processors, took an awesome slow motion capture of the refresh rates in action and compared them, ran streaming video tests to flesh out battery life and how the displays and internet connections effect stamina, put the new Cinematic Mode to the test, compared cameras at a museum photo shoot and put the augmented reality engines to the test. We wore poor Tshaka OUT! But it was all worth it, so sit back, relax, grab some snacks and settle in for this in-depth analysis.
Tshaka does a great job of comparing the various aspects of a modern smartphone from photos to performance to putting an augmented reality sofa into your living room! They also come to the same conclusion we already did — iPhone 13 is a great phone for taking photos with!
As Tshaka rightly points out towards the end, it doesn't matter which side of the Android and iPhone fence you fall on. Great phones are great news for everyone, regardless of their allegiances.
But iPhones are better, obviously.
