Small and speedy Apple iPhone 13 Pro Bigger and brighter Samsung Galaxy S22+ Despite its smaller size, the iPhone 13 Pro remains a major competitor of the Samsung Galaxy S22+ with a remarkably fast processor, macro photography, MagSafe technology, and Face ID. $999 at Apple Pros Faster processor

Better macro shots with camera

MagSafe technology

Face ID Cons Smaller size

Continued lack of USB-C charging Once again, Samsung brings the bells and whistles; the Galaxy S22+ features amazing brightness, a bigger screen, and the most advanced native photo editing software. $1000 at Samsung Pros Bigger, brighter display

Advanced photo and video editing

Reverse charging

Better zoom capacity Cons Less battery life

Slower processor

With every new release, the gap closes between Apple's and Samsung's flagship smartphones. While Apple's A15 bionic is still the better processor, Samsung keeps adding new and impressive features. Now with better sensors on the camera and advanced photo editing software for the Galaxy S22+, the iPhone can no longer claim better cameras overall. Check out the similarities and differences to see which smartphone wins the great debate.

iPhone 13 Pro vs. Galaxy S22+: Breaking things down

Besides the glass and aluminum build, there aren't a lot of similarities between these two handsets. Everything from the size to the processor to the camera is different between these two. The Galaxy is bigger and packs a bigger battery, while the iPhone is smaller with an excellent processor. Take a look:

iPhone 13 Pro Galaxy S22+ Design Ceramic Shield front + Glass back and stainless steel frame Glass front and back (Gorilla Glass Victus+), aluminum frame Colors Silver, Graphite, Gold, Sierra Blue Phantom White, Phantom Black, Green, Pink Gold Display 6.1‑inch OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate 6.6-inch AMOLED 2X display, Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate Processor A15 Bionic Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Camera Triple lens 12MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide rear, 12MP TrueDepth front Triple lens 50MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, 10MP Tele 3x Optical Zoom, 10MP front Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB + 6GB RAM 128GB, 256GB + 8GB RAM Battery 3,095mAh, Fast charging (20W charger sold separately), Qi wireless charging 4,500mAh, Fast charging (Charger sold separately), Qi wireless charging IP rating IP68 IP68 Headphone jack None None Size and weight 5.78x2.82x0.30 inches, 204g 2.98x6.2x0.3 inches, 195g Software iOS 15 Android 12

From the outside looking in, both smartphones sport a modern, streamlined design. Although they come in different colors, the materials are quite similar. The iPhone's CeramicShield glass screen is more durable than the Gorilla Glass Victus+ that encases the S22+, but the iPhone is more prone to scratches. The polished aluminum that borders both phones is pretty slick, and I have to say I like how the aluminum surrounds the triple-lens camera on the Galaxy. I find this to be more protective of the delicate lenses.

Since the Galaxy S22+ is quite a bit bigger than the iPhone 13 Pro, it also has a bigger screen. This screen is also quite vibrant, with a brightness that goes up to 1,740 nits. The iPhone doesn't even come close to this brightness, but its smaller screen does have a higher resolution. Whether or not you prefer a bigger or a smaller smartphone is simply a matter of preference. Looks aside, these phones do have some key differences. So, let's get into the details to see how they play out for everyday use.

iPhone 13 Pro vs. Galaxy S22+: MagSafe versus reverse charging and performance

One major plus of the iPhone 13 Pro is the MagSafe system and all that comes with it. This means improved wireless charging and lots of super convenient accessories like magnetic mounts and wallets. I'm a big fan of MagSafe technology and use it daily, but there's also a lot to be said for the reverse charging built into the Galaxy S22+. This is also a convenient feature that allows you to use the phone to charge other gadgets wirelessly, such as earbuds and smart watches. Suffice to say that both smartphones have some cool bells and whistles.

Samsung brought their A-game to the table with the S22+ in a brand new processor from Qualcomm. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is an eight-core, high-performance chip that actually looks better than the Apple A15 bionic on paper. Alas, in primary benchmark testing, Qualcomm is still no match for Apple silicon. The A15 bionic outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in every category, making the iPhone 13 Pro a faster, better-performing smartphone overall.

With that being said, the Galaxy S22+ does have more RAM than the iPhone 13 Pro, so the differences in speed and performance are minimal for everyday use. Both of these handsets are super advanced and speedy. They also both offer a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, a long-awaited feature for iPhone users.

Yes, the iPhone 13 Pro finally offers 120Hz refresh rates that can go down as low as 10Hz when needed to improve battery life. This means that both phone models will be a dream for gaming. However, gamers may still prefer the Galaxy due it its larger size and brighter, more vibrant display. However, for those who work with large files, images, and videos, users may prefer the iPhone for its larger storage capabilities. The iPhone 13 Pro is available with up to 1TB of storage, while the S22+ only comes with options up to 256GB.

iPhone 13 Pro vs. Galaxy S22+: Macro versus zoom

The age-old question, Galaxy camera versus iPhone camera? The S22+ comes with better sensors, improved night mode, and more advanced editing features. But the iPhone 13 Pro's smart sensors and better processor mean excellent computational photography as well. At this point, it's hard to say which is better.

For one thing, Samsung still offers better zoom. While both cameras now offer optical zoom up to 3x, the Galaxy has up to 30x space zoom, double the digital zoom offered by iPhone. Even though the Galaxy's digital "space zoom" comes with a loss of photo quality, sometimes it's nice to have the ability to get in closer.

Both handsets have good night shots, but the iPhone's sensors still pull in more light, making for more detailed photos in low light. The iPhone generally produces more detailed, accurate photos, while the Galaxy creates more vivid, color-rich shots. Since the iPhone 13 Pro now offers a macro lens for beautiful close-up shots, it may pull ahead of the Galaxy S22+ for still shots, but then the Galaxy offers new photo editing features that users love. The camera you prefer may simply be a case of your photography preferences.

For video, both smartphones now offer a cool auto-focus framing feature that allows the focus to switch automatically to the subject of your shot, even when there are multiple people in the frame. The Galaxy can do this in 8K while the iPhone still shoots in 4K, so videographers might like the Galaxy better for shooting video.

iPhone 13 Pro vs. Galaxy S22+ price: Steady pricing for 2022

As has been the case for the past several years, Samsung and Apple maintain the same pricing structures for their flagship smartphones. This means that the iPhone 13 Pro and the Galaxy S22+ are going for $999 at the moment. They both offer trade-in deals if you have an older model to trade-in and payment plans as well.

iPhone 13 vs. Galaxy S22+: Which should you buy?

I honestly can't say if one smartphone is better than the other. They are both top-of-the-line when it comes to display, performance, and camera quality. Other features are a matter of preference. For example, if you prefer a larger smartphone, the Galaxy S22+ is significantly larger than the iPhone 13 Pro with a much bigger screen. On the other hand, if you like to use your phone one-handed, the iPhone is the way to go.

When it comes to performance, both handsets have high refresh rates and good processors, so they will perform beautifully for gaming or heavy apps. However, the iPhone does have an edge when it comes to sheer speed. As for convenience, the iPhone has that cool MagSafe magnet, while the Galaxy has reverse charging. It's up to you to decide which is better.

For cameras, you're basically going to have to choose between extra zoom or macro shots. The Galaxy has space zoom while the iPhone offers a macro lens. Which do you prefer? Go down the line of similarities and differences and decide which works best for your needs.

